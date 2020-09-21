Four-seater aircraft crashes in UP, pilot dead

A four-seater training aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Monday, leaving its pilot dead, official sources said. The aircraft crashed into an agricultural field in Kushaha Fariuddinpur village under the Sarai Mir police station area around 11.30 pm due to bad weather conditions, they said.

The aircraft had taken off from a training institute and was being used by a trainee pilot, District Magistrate, Azamgarh, Rajesh Kumar said. There was only one person in the aircraft, he added.

Sources said the aircraft belonged to the Centre-run flying-training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA), located in Amethi. The Azamgarh Police said its personnel and senior officials were at the spot overseeing the rescue and relief operation.