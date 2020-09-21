EU executive approves 18-month clearing access for UK

EU executive approves 18-month clearing access for UKReuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:19 IST
The European Commission has approved a proposal to allow clearing houses in Britain to continue serving European Union customers for 18 months from January, its financial services chief said on Monday.
"This will ensure financial stability, give market participants 18 months to reduce their excessive exposures to UK CCPs, allow EU CCPs to build up their clearing capability," Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter.
Britain left the EU in January and its unfettered access to the bloc ends in December. LCH, a unit of the London Stock Exchange, clears the bulk of euro-denominated interest rate swaps.
ALSO READ
European Commission to propose more ambitious 2030 climate goal – document
European Commission to propose more ambitious 2030 climate goal – document
Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh join Chennaiyin FC for 2020-21 season
European Commission to choose more ambitious 2030 climate goal – document
Delhi: BJP leaders distribute oximeters, sanitary pads, wheelchairs to mark Modi's birthday