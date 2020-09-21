Tourism New Zealand launches campaign in India as part of brand building exercise

Left Menu
Tourism New Zealand on Monday virtually launched its new campaign 'Messages from New Zealand' in India as part of its efforts to promote the country as a preferred destination.

Tourism New Zealand on Monday virtually launched its new campaign 'Messages from New Zealand' in India as part of its efforts to promote the country as a preferred destination. The campaign "features everyday New Zealanders sharing video messages of hope and care with their international family, presenting a unique Kiwi perspective about what is important to them," Tourism New Zealand said in a statement.

The campaign will be released through social and digital channels, it said. When asked about the numbers of visitors New Zealand is expecting from India in 2020, Tourism New Zealand's Regional Trade Marketing Manager Asia Steven Dixon told PTI that it is not known at this time when the border is likely to re-open but public health is at the forefront of any decision made by the New Zealand government to re-open the country's border.

In 2019, total arrivals were 66,775 from India, of which holiday arrivals were 27,770, he added. Dixon said the campaign intends to build brand appeal, consideration and preference for New Zealand.

Regarding impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dixon said the travel industry has been impacted tremendously in the past few months and it is important now more than ever, "that we stay connected to visitors and our travel trade friends in India." On the campaign, Dixon said, "we want to make sure as many Indians as possible see these messages and therefore we will be integrating the campaign across digital, social media and influencer associations." The campaign was launched in the presence of New Zealand's High Commissioner to India David Pine..

