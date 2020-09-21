Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed over 5 times on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed 5.20 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh shares. Price range for the offer, which would close for bidding on Wednesday, has been placed at Rs 338-340 apiece.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:44 IST
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed over 5 times on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed 5.20 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. Chemcon's initial share sale received bids for 3,40,29,600 shares against the issue size of 65,47,061 shares.

Among the investors category, non institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.24 times and those of retail individual investors 9.86 times. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh shares.

Price range for the offer, which would close for bidding on Wednesday, has been placed at Rs 338-340 apiece. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd on Friday raised over Rs 95 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 318 crore. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet capital expenditure for expansion of its manufacturing facility, fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Vadodara-based company has long standing relationships with its key customers, including Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. It exports products to global markets covering the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia.

Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital are the managers to the offer..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant case drug probe: NCB told to file reply on bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Zaid Vilatra, one of those arrested by the central agency in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A ...

Euro zone bond yields at 6-wk lows on rising COVID-19 cases

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a six-week low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower were contained, however, with ...

Panel formed to strengthen COVID-control measures at GMC Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration set up a committee on Monday to strengthen the COVID control measures at the Government Medical College GMC Hospital here, the institutions principal said on Monday. The premier health facility is cateri...

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020