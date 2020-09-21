Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breaking glass ceiling: Navy selects two officers for deployment on warships

Tyagi and Singh were part of a group of 17 officers including three officers of the Indian Coast Guard who were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers' at a ceremony held at INS Garuda in Kochi on Monday, the Navy said. Several senior Navy officials, on the condition of anonymity, called the selection of the two officers for the new role as very significant, saying it is a precursor to having women commanding officers for frontline warships.

PTI | Kochi/Newdelhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:59 IST
Breaking glass ceiling: Navy selects two officers for deployment on warships

In a historic first aimed at ensuring gender parity, the Indian Navy has selected two women officers as helicopter crew for deployment on frontline warships on short and long-duration missions, officials said on Monday. Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh have graduated as “Observers” (airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream and would be deployed on warships as part of the crew, they said.

The Indian Navy is yet to deploy women officers on board warships unlike navies from countries like the US, the UK, Australia, Germany and France. "In yet another first in the history of Indian naval aviation, two women officers have been selected to join as 'observers' in the helicopter stream. They would in effect be the first set of women airborne combatants who would be operating from warships," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

As observers, the two officers will be part of the teams managing various combat and tactical aspects of the operations of naval helicopters from frontline warships when the choppers are deployed on a range of missions. Tyagi and Singh were part of a group of 17 officers including three officers of the Indian Coast Guard who were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers' at a ceremony held at INS Garuda in Kochi on Monday, the Navy said.

Several senior Navy officials, on the condition of anonymity, called the selection of the two officers for the new role as very significant, saying it is a precursor to having women commanding officers for frontline warships. The Navy deploys women staffers in logistics and medical wings on-board fleet tankers, but it will be for the first time they will be onboard destroyers and frigates.

Last year, the Navy had appointed two women as pilots for its Dornier aircraft fleet. The crew of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft of the Navy too has women officers. Both Dornier and P8I aircraft operate from shore-based facilities. Sources said Sub Lieutenant Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Singh would be part of the technical crew for the MH-60 Romeo Seahawk maritime helicopters of the Navy.

India is buying 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from US aerospace major Lockheed Martin for the Indian Navy under a USD 2.6-billion deal. Designed for hunting submarines as well as knocking out ships and conducting search-and-rescue operations at sea, the Lockheed Martin-built helicopters would replace India's aging fleet of British-made Sea King helicopters Officials said the Navy is going to allow women officers in a variety of roles onboard its warships and suitable facilities are being made available in the newly-constructed ships for them.

The ceremony in Kochi was presided by Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief Staff Officer (Training) who presented the awards and coveted wings to the graduating officers. The chief guest also awarded the Instructor Badge to six other officers (five from the Indian Navy including a woman and another from Indian Coast Guard), who had successfully graduated as Qualified Navigation Instructors (QNI).

Rear Admiral Antony highlighted the fact that it was a landmark occasion wherein for the first time women are going to be trained in helicopter operations which would ultimately pave the way for the deployment of women in frontline warships of the Indian Navy. The officers of the 91st Regular course and 22nd SSC Observer course were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare and anti-submarine warfare.

These officers would serve on-board Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, the statement said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Paxful builds fourth school in BuiltwithBitcoin’s 100-school initiative

Global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful Paxful.com, has announced that they will be building a fourth school in its BuiltwithBitcoins BuiltWithBitcoin.org 100-school initiative which aims to bring quality education centres to emergi...

Man held for collecting nude photos of aspiring models by impersonating as woman on social media

The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man who used to pose as a female model by creating a fake account on social media and collect nude photos of women on the pretext of giving them a chance to audition for a web series, officials sa...

Military-style Marshall Plan needed to combat climate change, says Prince Charles

Climate change poses such a severe threat that the worlds only option is to adopt a military-style response reminiscent of the U.S. Marshall Plan to rebuild post-war Europe, Prince Charles said on Monday.A long-time advocate for nature, the...

Sushant case drug probe: NCB told to file reply on bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Zaid Vilatra, one of those arrested by the central agency in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020