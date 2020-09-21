Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAMS IPO subscribed 82 pc on first day of bidding  

The initial public offer of CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, is of up to 1,82,46,600 shares. Price range for the offer, which would close on Wednesday, is Rs 1,229-1,230 per share. The company will raise Rs 2,242 crore at the upper end of the price band. CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:33 IST
CAMS IPO subscribed 82 pc on first day of bidding  

The initial share sale of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) was subscribed 82 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS IPO received bids for 1,05,75,864 shares against 1,28,27,370 shares offered.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 25 per cent, non-institutional investors portion received 30 per cent subscription, while retail individual investors category was subscribed 1.40 times. The initial public offer of CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, is of up to 1,82,46,600 shares.

Price range for the offer, which would close on Wednesday, is Rs 1,229-1,230 per share. CAMS had raised a little over Rs 666 crore from anchor investors. The company will raise Rs 2,242 crore at the upper end of the price band.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. Headquartered in Chennai, the company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the managers to the offer..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid asks for Spanish army's help in battling coronavirus surge

Madrids regional government chief requested the armys help on Monday to fight the coronavirus surge in and around the Spanish capital where local authorities have ordered a partial lockdown of some poorer areas, prompting protests during th...

Print & electronic media rarely cross line, digital media is completely uncontrolled: Centre to SC

The print and electronic media rarely cross the line by the very nature of their composition but the digital media is completely uncontrolled and remains unregulated by and large, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. The government said i...

ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement

ByteDance and Oracle Corp issued conflicting statements on Monday over the terms of an agreement they reached with the White House over the weekend to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, casting doubt on President Dona...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020