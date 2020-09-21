Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikhs in Pak begin commemorating ‘Jyoti Jot’ of Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Kartarpur

The Indian government was formally asked to let Sikhs attend the events but New Delhi rejected it apparently due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official said. The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee (PSGPC) had also requested the Indian government to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib. It links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:23 IST
Sikhs in Pak begin commemorating ‘Jyoti Jot’ of Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Kartarpur
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, the Sikh community in Pakistan has started commemorating the Jyoti Jot of Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Indian devotees gave it a miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistani Sikhs, mostly from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, are taking part in the three-day events of the Jyoti Jot (death anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib that began on Sunday, said Amir Hashmi, spokesperson for the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) which looks after the minority holy places in the country. No Sikh from across the border has come to attend the festivities, he said, adding that the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being observed.

This is the first time that the Jyoti Jot of Guru Nanak Dev has been observed at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ever since it came into being. The Indian government was formally asked to let Sikhs attend the events but New Delhi rejected it apparently due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official said.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee (PSGPC) had also requested the Indian government to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib. Pakistan on June 29 reopened the historic Kartarpur Sahib Corridor three months after it was closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corridor allows Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free travel to the historic gurudwara. It links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

330 elephants in Botswana may have died from toxic algae

The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday. The elephants in the Seronga area died fr...

Reports: Panthers RB McCaffrey out 'multiple weeks'

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could miss multiple games with an ankle injury. According to multiple reports, McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rules for the 20...

Italy centre-left set to rebuff League assault on regional stronghold

Italys centre-left looked set to rebuff a strong challenge by the right in a regional vote, holding onto its historic Tuscan stronghold, early count projections showed on Monday, in a boost to the fragile coalition government. As the initia...

CBI books dairy maker Kwality Ltd, directors over Rs 1,400-cr bank fraud; conducts raids

The CBI has booked dairy major Kwality Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 banks, led by the Bank of India, of over Rs 1,400 crore through bloating of financial statements and diversion of loan funds, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020