Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAI commissions in-line baggage screening system at Srinagar airport

The in-line baggage screening system with CTX 9800 DSI (Computed Tomography) scanners, deployed last week, is integrated with airport baggage handling system (BHS) to provide a complete hold baggage processing and screening mechanism at the airport, AAI said in a release. The in-line baggage system, in which passengers don't have to queue up near the X-ray machines to scan their baggage before check-in, uses latest and superior technology installed across major airports globally.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:49 IST
AAI commissions in-line baggage screening system at Srinagar airport
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday said it has commissioned an advanced baggage screening system at Srinagar airport which will reduce queuing time and congestion at the high-security aerodrome. The in-line baggage screening system with CTX 9800 DSI (Computed Tomography) scanners, deployed last week, is integrated with airport baggage handling system (BHS) to provide a complete hold baggage processing and screening mechanism at the airport, AAI said in a release.

The in-line baggage system, in which passengers don't have to queue up near the X-ray machines to scan their baggage before check-in, uses latest and superior technology installed across major airports globally. The advanced screening system also includes an explosive detection system which can scan baggage 360° and create CT-Slice with 3D image to detect explosive material in baggage, it added.

The scanner is capable of handling up to 1,800 bags per hour, making the baggage screening process faster and more efficient, AAI said. "With an objective of streamlining the security screening process at one of the leading airports of northern India, the facility has been installed at Srinagar International Airport," AAI Chairman Arvind Singh was quoted as saying in the release.

With the new screening system, passengers would no longer be required to scan their registered baggage before dropping at the check-in counters, resulting in faster passenger processing, minimum queuing time, and less congestion in the check-in area. The AAI had last year mandated its integrated logistics arm AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company (AAICLAS) to carry out in-line baggage screening at various airports in a phased manner, in compliance with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) norms for ensuring safe and secure hold baggage screening system.

Besides, Srinagar airport, Chennai, Goa, Kolkata, Ahmedabad (Domestic), Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaipur, Trivandrum and Calicut airports are also equipped with in-line baggage screening system, Singh said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden would push for less US reliance on nukes for defence

Democrat Joe Biden leaves little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although the former vice president has not fully detailed his nuclear priorities, he says he ...

No order given to lathi-charge farmers in Pipli: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday said no orders were given to lathi-charge protesting farmers in Kurukshetra, differing with the version of the recent incident given by ally Jannayak Janta Party. But the CM also defended the use...

WHO says no change to COVID-19 transmission guidance after U.S. change

The World Health Organization has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, an official said on Monday after U.S. health officials updated their guidance with a warning that COVID-19 can spread through airborne part...

MP minister apologises after row over remarks on tribal outfit

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday apologised after a controversy over her anti-national remarks against a tribal outfit that formed an alliance with the Congress in the last assembly polls and amid demand for her dismiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020