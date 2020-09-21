AAI commissions in-line baggage screening system at Srinagar airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday said it has commissioned an advanced baggage screening system at Srinagar airport which will reduce queuing time and congestion at the high-security aerodrome. The in-line baggage screening system with CTX 9800 DSI (Computed Tomography) scanners, deployed last week, is integrated with airport baggage handling system (BHS) to provide a complete hold baggage processing and screening mechanism at the airport, AAI said in a release.

The in-line baggage system, in which passengers don't have to queue up near the X-ray machines to scan their baggage before check-in, uses latest and superior technology installed across major airports globally. The advanced screening system also includes an explosive detection system which can scan baggage 360° and create CT-Slice with 3D image to detect explosive material in baggage, it added.

The scanner is capable of handling up to 1,800 bags per hour, making the baggage screening process faster and more efficient, AAI said. "With an objective of streamlining the security screening process at one of the leading airports of northern India, the facility has been installed at Srinagar International Airport," AAI Chairman Arvind Singh was quoted as saying in the release.

With the new screening system, passengers would no longer be required to scan their registered baggage before dropping at the check-in counters, resulting in faster passenger processing, minimum queuing time, and less congestion in the check-in area. The AAI had last year mandated its integrated logistics arm AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company (AAICLAS) to carry out in-line baggage screening at various airports in a phased manner, in compliance with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) norms for ensuring safe and secure hold baggage screening system.

Besides, Srinagar airport, Chennai, Goa, Kolkata, Ahmedabad (Domestic), Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaipur, Trivandrum and Calicut airports are also equipped with in-line baggage screening system, Singh said.