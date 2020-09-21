Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi constitutes technical group on social stock exchange

Additionally, it recommended the standardisation of financial reporting by non-profit organisations on such bourses. "In terms of the recommendations of the WG, there is a need to develop the framework for onboarding NPOs and FPEs on the SSE including defining for-profit social investing / enterprises, prescribe disclosure requirements relating to financials, governance, performance etc and dwell upon aspects related to social impact, social audit, information repositories etc," Sebi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:34 IST
Sebi constitutes technical group on social stock exchange

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Sebi on Monday set up a technical group on social stock exchange to develop a framework for onboarding non-profit organisations and for-profit enterprises as well as prescribe disclosure requirements on financials and governance. The group will also prescribe disclosure requirements relating to performance and dwell upon aspects related to social impact and social audit, Sebi said in a statement.

The regulator has constituted the technical group under the chairmanship of Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, former chairman of Nabard. Other members of the group include Ingrid Srinath, founder-director, Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy at Ashoka University; Pushpa Aman Singh CEO of Guidestar; and Santhosh Jayaram, Partner and Head- Sustainability and CSR Advisory at KPMG.

In addition, Roopa Kudva, managing director of Omidyar Network India (Social Impact Investor; part of Omidyar Group), Shaji Krishnan V, Deputy Managing Director of Nabard, Sanjeev Singhal, chairman of sustainability reporting standards board at ICAI, representatives of BSE, NSE and Sebi will be part of the technical group. Earlier, a working group (WG) on the social stock exchange (SSE), chaired by Ishaat Hussain, submitted its report on June 1, 2020.

The working group has outlined its vision and made high-level recommendations, including the participation of non-profit organisations (NPOs) and for-profit enterprises (FPEs) on social stock exchanges, subject to committing to minimum reporting requirements. Additionally, it recommended the standardisation of financial reporting by non-profit organisations on such bourses.

"In terms of the recommendations of the WG, there is a need to develop the framework for onboarding NPOs and FPEs on the SSE including defining for-profit social investing / enterprises, prescribe disclosure requirements relating to financials, governance, performance etc and dwell upon aspects related to social impact, social audit, information repositories etc," Sebi said. To develop and make recommendations on these aspects, the regulator has constituted the technical group.

The technical group may, if it so desires, seek consultation from other experts as special invitees, Securities and Exchange Board of India added. SSE is a novel concept in the country and such a bourse is meant to serve private and non-profit sector providers by channelling greater capital to them.

Among the recommendations of the WG are the direct listing of non-profit organisations through the issuance of bonds and a range of funding systems, including some of the existing mechanisms such as social venture funds under the Alternative Investment Funds. A new minimum reporting standard has also been proposed for organisations, which would raise funds under the SSE.

The SSE can be housed within the existing stock exchange such as the BSE and/or National Stock Exchange (NSE). This would help the SSE leverage the existing infrastructure and client relationships of the exchanges to onboard investors, donors, and social enterprises (for-profit and non-profit), the WG said in its report.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles to seven-week low on virus fears, stimulus fog

Wall Streets main indexes tumbled to their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday, with the Dow shedding as much as 900 points, as worries about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns spilled over from Europe. The CBOE Market Volatility index, ...

AP CM to leave for Delhi on Tuesday on 2 day trip

Amaravati, Sep 21 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on a two-day trip on Tuesday for a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jagan is also seeking to meet Union Home Minister Amit Sha...

Reports: Broncos' Sutton has torn ACL, Lock out 2-6 weeks

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Sundays loss in Pittsburgh and is out for the season, multiple outlets reported Monday. Quarterback Drew Lock sustained a shoulder injury during the 26-21 setback to the S...

Biden, Trump campaign in U.S. Midwest as Supreme Court fight looms

Donald Trump and his rival for the White House, Joe Biden, were campaigning on Monday in two U.S. battleground states that could decide the November election as they sparred over the presidents plan to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat. A Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020