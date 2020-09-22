Activist investor Trian Fund Management takes stake in Comcast

Activist investor Trian Fund Management LP has taken a stake in Comcast Corp in a bet that the media company's stock is undervalued, a regulatory filing on Monday showed.

The investor has taken a stake of 7.16 million shares, the filing said https://bit.ly/3kI3qFz, adding that the change in holdings are as of June 30. "We have recently begun what we believe are constructive discussions with Comcast's management team and look forward to continuing those discussions," Trian's spokesperson said on Monday.

Trian owns about 20 million shares in Comcast, for a roughly $870 million stake or about 0.4% of the total company, the Wall Street Journal first reported https://on.wsj.com/2ZYgXki. Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.