Vernacular is key to growth in digital, claims Rohit Chadda

In today's progressive internet era, Zee Digital has shown incredible growth every year when it comes to top Indian media publishers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:34 IST
Zee Digital. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 22 (ANI/India PR Distribution): In today's progressive internet era, Zee Digital has shown incredible growth every year when it comes to top Indian media publishers. Zee Digital becomes the second-largest digital media publisher in June'20 and experiences an annual growth of 2.25X in July'20 as per Comscore India Report.

The CEO of Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda, has previously remarked this increase as "Digital is on steroids!" We are aware of how Indian digital media publishing platforms have been increasing momentum and pulling in more subscribers than ever before.

The flagship of Zee Group joins this new wave and is ruling this space with its digital media publishing portfolio - Zee Digital having 20 brands in 12 languages. Its growth was a culmination of both national and regional websites.

Bengali and Marathi-speaking areas have marked a new high, with 8.6 million and 7.9 million unique monthly visitors in July 2020 alone as per Comscore India Report. Compared to their competitors like Maharashtra Times in Marathi and anandbazar.com in Bengali, Zee24Taas.com, and Zee24Ghanta.com have witnessed higher annual growth in July'20.

Zee24taas.com and Zee24ghanta.com have witnessed 1.9X and 1.8X growth respectively while Maharashtra Times stands at 0.7X and Anandbazar.com stands at only 1.6X annual growth. Zee Digital has also launched Oriya and Punjabi languages which have further helped boost the growth owing to the affinity of regional audiences.

BollywoodLife.com, Zee Digital's leading entertainment news website, has witnessed a staggering 2.7X annual growth in July'20 followed by BGR.in which has seen a growth 2.2X. Zee Digital displayed massive growth in comparison to its competitors such as Network18 and India Today Group. Even in the news category the growth witnessed has been phenomenal.

Zee News English has seen a growth of 2.1X while its Hindi entity has seen a 2.6x growth. India.com has witnessed a whopping 3.6X growth, way higher than its competitors. What is attributed to this massive increase? CEO Rohit Chadda weighed in, "A technology and data-driven approach to content and focusing on vernacular languages are key."

This impressive jump from the ninth rank to the second is merely a year has been quite the phenomenon. This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

