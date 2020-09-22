T/CCI Manufacturing Announces AITTR Partnership to supply QP25 Compressors for India's Bus Market

T/CCI in position to provide India's bus AC system manufacturer with locally produced compressors NOIDA, India, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T/CCI Manufacturing, a world leader in compressor technology including reciprocating, swash plate, wobble plate and variable compressor designs, has announced a partnership with India's Air International Tata Toyo Radiator Thermal System, a leading global automobile manufacturing company, to produce compressors for India's growing commercial vehicle segment. T/CCI will supply the QP25 swash plate compressors to support increased demand for cooling in school bus and smaller bus applications. The QP25 is the only 250cc displacement on the market providing a unique, lower cost alternative with the same mounting configurations. Additionally, the QP25 compressor has been fitted with a new design "4-eye" clutch with higher clamping force to accommodate the increased capacity of the QP25. The rubber dampening of the 4-eye armature provides smooth and quiet clutch engagements that ensures NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) characteristics of the QP25 exceed customer expectations. T/CCI will supply AITTR from its Noida, India facility and expects to quickly expand into the larger bus compressor segment.

"The alignment with the Group is one in a series of new partnerships that perfectly pairs T/CCI's innovating designs and technologies with a growing need to supply customers around the world with high quality, efficient cooling solutions," T/CCI President Richard Demirjian said. "Coupled with the convenience of our local manufacturing facility high-touch sales team on the ground, we believe this partnership is a natural one." Since 2012, automobile production has increased by 30 percent and India is second, only to China, in global bus demand, creating a significant need for HVAC systems throughout the country. Indian government policies, such as the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, continue to drive sales of electric buses and clean technology in transportation — leading to rising demand for heavy-duty, affordable compressors. In addition, emerging trends including the growing adoption of electric buses and fuel-saving designs have created customer expectations for better cooling. T/CCI has several electric compressors in development and also released the QPS 65 last year to meet the needs for new bus designs. T/CCI has been selling to customers in the Indian marketplace for years and significantly expanded operations in March 2019 with the opening of their latest 16,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Noida, India.

"We believe this partnership will further enhance the reputation of T/CCI in the Indian market," said Deepak Upreti, Director T/CCI India. "T/CCI is positioned to be a long-term partner as the country embarks on a new front for trucks, construction equipment and buses adopting air conditioning. We're helping to develop not only the compressor mounts but an entire system that's cost-efficient and of high quality." T/CCI is uniquely positioned to supply the market based on quality, reliability and innovations in technology. The opening of Noida marked the continued expansion of a global network that is filling a growing need for cooling technologies in emerging markets. The QP25 is currently manufactured in India and China for cost-effective dual sourcing and to protect against unexpected supply disruptions. This creates a fantastic opportunity for T/CCI and its partners throughout Southeast Asia and the Middle East. About T/CCI Manufacturing T/CCI is a world leader in compressor technology including reciprocating, swash plate, wobble plate, variable compressor and air brake compressor designs. The company is an Original Equipment Manufacturer for trucking, off-highway, agriculture/construction, specialty vehicle and transport refrigeration markets. T/CCI is dedicated to a leadership role in the industry—investing resources through engineering, testing and R & D labs including next generation refrigerants that reduce emissions. The company's global footprint spans manufacturing locations in China, India, Argentina and the United States with warehousing, sales and engineering in Illinois, Michigan, Texas, China, India, Argentina, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Mexico. T/CCI is committed to providing customers with superior products at significantly better prices. The company achieves this through application expertise, global logistics, design thinking and product innovation. T/CCI is recognized and awarded Bronze SQEP certifications by Caterpillar at both Ningbo, China and Decatur, IL manufacturing facilities. In addition, the Ningbo, China facility was awarded the Silver Level SQEP certification drawing attention to the quality and service at T/CCI facilities globally.

