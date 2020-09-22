NTPC invites EoI for setting up manufacturing facilities in its power plant premises

State-owned power giant NTPC has invited expression of interest from energy-intensive industries for setting up manufacturing facilities within its plant premises. NTPC has invited the EoI from MSMEs and Indian companies for setting up energy-intensive manufacturing plants such as bulk chemicals - ammonia, urea, chloralkali, gypsum and gypsum products, geopolymer, aluminium, metal industries, etc - in the industrial parks to be developed on a pilot basis in its thermal power plants at Solapur (Maharashtra), Kudgi (Karnataka) and Gadarwara (Madhya Pradesh).

In a key initiative to promote Make in India and give a boost to the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, NTPC Ltd has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from energy-intensive industries for setting up manufacturing units within its plant premises, a company statement has said. These industrial parks will be subject to requisite approvals from respective state and the central government.

NTPC will process these approvals based on responses received in the EoI. The government has announced a slew of economic packages aimed to build self-reliant India by creating a conducive investment environment and developing manufacturing hubs.

NTPC’s power plants across the country have evolved into economic centres with robust infrastructure system in place. Capitalising on the economic ecosystem developed over a period of time, NTPC is exploring ideas to improve utilisation of land within its plant locations for enhancing economic activity and further contributing to the economic growth of the country.

The initiative will create industrial parks within the power plants, which besides offering unique advantage of reliable electricity supply at competitive prices, will provide a slew of other benefits of readily available infrastructural services like adequate water supply, accessibility through road and rail network, robust connectivity with internet lease lines, accessibility to the township, medical facilities and local market along with various testing facilities which will be co-opted on need basis. As part of the plan, NTPC will enter into a separate agreement with prospective entities for allotment of spaces.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising of 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, of which 5GW comprises of renewable energy..