DGTR probing alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duty on measuring tapes by Chinese firms

The Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies) has initiated a probe into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of measuring tapes from China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:16 IST
The Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies) has initiated a probe into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of measuring tapes from China. The anti-dumping duty on the product was imposed by the Finance Ministry in July this year till July 2025.

According to a notification of the directorate, FMI Ltd had filed an application before DGTR alleging that anti-dumping duty imposed on measuring tapes imported from China is being circumvented by way of export of these tapes from Singapore and Cambodia. "The authority on the basis of prima facie evidence provided by the applicant notes that export of measuring tapes consigned from Singapore and Cambodia are undermining the remedial effects of the existing anti-dumping measures imposed on imports of the product from China," it said.

"The authority hereby initiates an anti-circumvention investigation," it added. In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of the product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

