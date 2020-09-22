Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields tumble as Salvini falls short

20-21 vote, released late on Monday, were a boost to the fragile coalition government that is battling the economic slump sparked by the coronavirus. Italy's 10-year bond yield fell seven basis points to around 0.87%, its lowest level since February and biggest one-day fall in nearly three weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:32 IST
Italian bond yields tumble as Salvini falls short

Italy's borrowing costs tumbled to multi-month lows on Tuesday on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to score the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elections. The results of the Sept. 20-21 vote, released late on Monday, were a boost to the fragile coalition government that is battling the economic slump sparked by the coronavirus.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell seven basis points to around 0.87%, its lowest level since February and biggest one-day fall in nearly three weeks. Thirty-year yields fell to their lowest since 2015 at 1.79%, , while 50-year yields touched a fresh record low at around 2.05%.

The election "was something which we saw as probably one of the few risks to Italian spreads this year,” said Nick Sanders, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, which manages $600 billion. He said the election result provided more confidence in maintaining his overweight position in Italian government bonds. "We thought that, for the current coalition, there is very little incentive for a near-term election, and the outcome has effectively enhanced that view."

The closely-watched 10-year yield gap over safe-haven Germany was its tightest since February, at around 136 basis points. New supply from Germany and the Netherlands exerted some upward pressure on higher-rated bond yields.

Germany sold more than four billion euros of two-year bonds and the Netherlands just under 6 billion euros of a new 30-year bond. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points to -0.50%, but only slightly higher than Monday's six-week low of -0.54%. Demand for safe-haven assets was expected to remain robust in the face of growing concern about a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe.

"The virus picture has become much more negative in the global north, renewing risk of lockdowns, and cementing the reality that this is a situation that will continue to dog businesses and economies into the longer term," said Mizuho rates strategist Henry Occleston. Dovish comments from the European Central Bank have also supported bond markets.

Investor expectations of an ECB rate cut next year have risen in recent sessions, with money markets practically pricing in a 10 bps rate reduction by July 2021. "The thinking is that something will have to give at some point if the euro does not reverse course - hence, the speculation over a depo rate cut, which is commonly seen as the most effective policy response in terms of currency management," said Richard McGuire, head of rates at Rabobank in London.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Samson, Smith guide Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith smashed quickfire half-centuries to guide Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 216 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi J...

Bring bills for population control, uniform civil code: BJP MP in LS

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to save the country. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dubey said to save the country and its demography, ...

Tropical storm Beta makes landfall in Texas, floods Houston area

Tropical storm Beta caused a major flooding in Houston area after making a landfall in the upper Texas coast in US on late Monday. Five to nearly 11 inches of rain lashed Houston and Galveston overnight as Beta wobbled ashore.Streets, cars ...

SAD to hold 'chakka jaam' in Punjab on Sep 25 against farm bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD, the BJPs oldest ally, on Tuesday announced road blockades across Punjab on September 25 to protest against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament. However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020