Annova Solutions helping client's journey with dedicated teams working on industry-specific labels

Machine Learning is a game-changer when it comes to RoI for various business verticals and as a result, there has been an exponential rise in deployment of ML. India is an emerging marketplace for new technologies to gain good traction.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:09 IST
Annova Solutions helping client's journey with dedicated teams working on industry-specific labels
Annova Solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Machine Learning is a game-changer when it comes to RoI for various business verticals and as a result, there has been an exponential rise in deployment of ML. India is an emerging marketplace for new technologies to gain good traction. Indore-based, Annova Solutions has a team of experts with industry knowledge and experience with the heart of a start-up. It a fast-growing machine learning services company that has been catering to clients in the field of sports, e-gaming, loan authorization based on satellite images, text labeling for analytics clients, which aids data scientists and tech teams without a hitch.

"We help our clients in their journey by providing dedicated teams working on industry-specific labels and the required scale to create the data needed to make the AI engine tick," said Vikas Dubey, CEO, Annova Solutions. AI and machine learning are going to play a key part in shaping up the world in the coming decades and businesses around the world are working towards leveraging, adapting to AI and machine learning.

The global enterprise AI market size is growing at 35.4 per cent CAGR and is going to cross USD 50 billion by 2026. Three key drivers that will differentiate leaders from the rest are: * Strategic use of AI in specific domains in businesses

* Quantity & computing speed * Quality of data

Catering to clients in sports, e-gaming, loan authorization, motor insurance, and analytics, Annova's services are also rendered to clients in the fields of image annotation, computer vision, video analytics, predictive analytics, deep learning, and industry-based AI applications. Working in various fields with a variety of clients has not only helped Annova expand its services but it has also helped the company face challenges head-on, delivering the best solutions to its clients.

For the remarkable work done by Annova Solutions in machine learning solutions, CIO Review India - April 2020 featured them as one of the Top 20 Companies That Are Most Promising ML Solution Providers in their 2020 edition. Also, one of their US-based clients referred them for their substantial work in a feature of The NY Times. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

