Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:53 IST
HDFC to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The issue size for the secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) will be Rs 2,500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 2,500 crore, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/ refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the corporation," it said. The bonds will offer coupon at 6.43 per cent per annum to be payable annually on September 29 every year up to redemption date of September 29, 2025.

The bids for the NCDs will open for subscription on September 25 and close on the same day. In a separate filing, HDFC said the board has approved allotting more than 17 lakh shares to a director and employees of the corporation.

"The Allotment Committee of the corporation at its meeting held today ie., September 23, 2020, approved allotment of 17,64,998 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the Corporation... pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain director and employees of the corporation," it said. Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the corporation will be Rs 359,16,11,864 consisting of 179,58,05,932 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Shares of HDFC closed at Rs 1667.10 apiece on BSE, down 0.51 per cent from previous close.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly trying to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information.The accusation was mad...

1 held for placing orders online, then not paying

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly cheating people by not paying them after placing orders online, police said on Wednesday. Vikram Bhardwaj, who deals in electronic items, filed a complaint that a person n...

Jaipur Metro resumes operations, Gehlot inaugurates service on extended track

After six months of its closure due to the COVID lockdown, Jaipur metro resumed operations on Wednesday when chief minister Ashok Gehlot also inaugurated a small underground stretch of the existing line to a new destination in the walled ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020