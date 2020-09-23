Left Menu
Nigerian gas tanker explosion kills at least 28

At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday when a gas tanker exploded in the central Nigerian state of Kogi and started a blaze, a road safety agency official said.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:47 IST
At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday when a gas tanker exploded in the central Nigerian state of Kogi and started a blaze, a road safety agency official said. Bisi Kazeem, spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), said nine children were involved in the accident, which happened opposite a petrol station along Lokoja-Zariagi highway in the state.

State governor Yahaya Bello said in a statement the accident, which occurred early on Wednesday, led to loss of lives and destroyed many vehicles, properties and other valuables in the tanker fire. Traffic accidents are common in Nigeria, where roads are bad and safety standards poor.

