Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is 'not the time for austerity'

"Canada entered this crisis in the best fiscal position of its peers." The government made the commitments in the so-called Speech from the Throne, in which it outlined its plans and made clear the need to protect Canadians from COVID-19 as new cases spike, reaching 146,663 total cases and 9,234 deaths on Tuesday. In a rare national address on Wednesday evening, Trudeau said a second wave was under way in the four biggest provinces.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 04:37 IST
Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is 'not the time for austerity'

Canada's Liberal government, insisting on Wednesday that "this is not the time for austerity," promised major new investments and initiatives to help the country battle back from the coronavirus pandemic even as a new wave of infections looms. The administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has already unveiled hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for people and businesses, promised a plan to recover more than a million jobs lost during the crisis.

"This is not the time for austerity," it said. "Canada entered this crisis in the best fiscal position of its peers." The government made the commitments in the so-called Speech from the Throne, in which it outlined its plans and made clear the need to protect Canadians from COVID-19 as new cases spike, reaching 146,663 total cases and 9,234 deaths on Tuesday.

In a rare national address on Wednesday evening, Trudeau said a second wave was under way in the four biggest provinces. "We're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring," he said. The government, he added, "will have your back, whatever it takes."

The range of promises and mentions of significant investments could upset markets showing signs of nervousness about soaring budget deficits and debt. Canada lost one of its coveted triple-A ratings in June when Fitch downgraded it for the first time, citing the spending. The Canadian dollar extended its decline after the speech, touching 1.3384 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.72 U.S. cents.

In his address, Trudeau said low interest rates meant Ottawa could afford the promised spending. "Doing less would mean a slower recovery and bigger deficits in the long run," he said, adding that long-term spending would be fiscally sustainable.

Spending measures already announced mean Canada's budget deficit this fiscal year is forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($256.5 billion), the largest since World War Two. Ian Lee, associate professor of management at Ottawa's Carleton University, said the speech represented a "very high-risk bet" by Trudeau.

"He's gambling this massive increase in expenditures is going to generate very substantial growth," he said by phone. COVID-19 CASES RISING RAPIDLY

There has been an average of 1,123 cases reported daily over the past week, compared with a daily average of 380 cases in mid-August. Canadians are now more worried about COVID-19 than they have been since April, an Abacus Data poll showed. The throne speech is a parliamentary measure of confidence and given that the Liberals only have a minority in the House of Commons, they will need the support of opposition legislators to avoid being toppled and plunging the country into an election.

The left-leaning New Democrats - who had indicated they might vote in favor - said the proposals did not offer enough support to Canadians. Party leader Jagmeet Singh said he did not want to force an election, adding his team would take "a lot of time" to decide what to do. A formal vote is likely next month.

The Conservatives, the largest opposition group, confirmed expectations they would not back the government. "We don't want to see more words. We need action," said deputy leader Candice Bergen.

The Trudeau government said it was sticking to the goal of fighting climate change and promised money to retrofit buildings and make zero-emissions vehicles more widely available. The Liberals also vowed to make significant investments in childcare and said they would extend an existing wage subsidy measure until next summer. The speech made no specific spending commitments or fiscal projections, some of which will be disclosed in a fiscal update later this year. ($1=1.3382 Canadian dollars)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court

Mourners filed quietly past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building on Wednesday as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon. Hundreds of peopl...

Daily coronavirus cases near 3-month low in Australia's COVID-19 hotspot

Australias Victoria state, the epicentre of the countrys COVID-19 outbreak, said on Thursday the number of new daily infections was close to a three-month low, buoying hopes that restrictions will be eased sooner than expected. The Victoria...

Venezuela's Maduro calls on U.N. members to rally against U.S. sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday all countries that defend peace should rally against U.S. sanctions clamped on the South American country and its allies like Cuba, Nicaragua and Syria.The Trum...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks open lower as faith in global recovery slips

Asian stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking a sharply lower Wall Street session amid fresh concerns that the global economic recovery is running out of steam.U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after data showed business activity slowed in Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020