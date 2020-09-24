STL strengthens global leadership team to drive the next phase of growth

STL (NSE: STRTECH) has been driving towards building advanced solutions for digital networks. These include converged access network offerings, both for optical and wireless networks, with disaggregated software and hardware capabilities. In line with this strategic shift, the company has transformed into an Account-Based Organisation with a suite of integrated end-to-end solutions. STL recently enhanced the technology leadership with the addition of Dr.Krish Prabhu to its Advisory Board. Continuing with these macro shifts, STL announced a series of customer segment leadership appointments. Stephen Szymanski has joined STL as General Manager and Regional Commercial Executive, Americas; Luis Fernando Leon, Sales Manager, Central America; Mayur Tanna, Head- Enterprise Business, India; and Tushar Shah, Key Account Manager, United Kingdom. These accomplished professionals will drive the next phase of growth globally for STL. These seasoned leaders bring extensive experience in driving the growth of technology and services that support the digital experience needs of today's consumer. They have been credited to collaborate with customers and offer technology solutions and businesses in their zones of expertise and continually deliver sustainable growth in Optical Interconnects, virtualized Radio wireless networks, and many other technology verticals.

• Stephen has over 25 years of experience in business development, product management, and executive leadership. Before joining STL, Stephen was Senior Vice President- Telecom, for Prysmian Group in North America, where he managed a large portfolio of responsibilities with a keen focus on strategy and operational execution. He has been associated with organizations like EIS Inc., Fiber Optic Sensing Association (FOSA), and Fiber Broadband Association (FBA). Stephen graduated from the College of Charleston and has pursued executive education from SDA Bocconi School of Management and Rutgers University School of Business. • Luis joined STL from Corning Incorporated where he was a top performer excelling throughout in business development and account management areas. With over 24 years of work experience, he has also been associated with organizations like 3M, Prysmian, and Siemens. Luis holds a Master's degree from the National University of Colombia.

• Mayur comes with extensive experience in digital transformation, Enterprise IoT, and telecom infrastructure. He has over 25 years of experience spanning Telecom, 4G/5G Networks, IoT Business, and Enterprise business strategy in companies like Siemens, Marconi, Ericsson, Augere, Aircel, and Mobilogix. In his last role, he was the Vice President with Mobilogix, a global IoT company. Mayur is an Engineering Graduate from the Manipal Institute of Technology. • Tushar joins STL from Infinera, where he handled key accounts and built deep and extensive relationships with customers across Telecom, Government and Technology sectors. Tushar has also extensively worked with large tech organizations like Lenovo, Huawei, Ciena in various sales and business development roles. Tushar holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) from the University of Hertfordshire.

On these key appointments, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said: "I am excited to welcome Stephen, Luis, Mayur, and Tushar to the STL family. STL will benefit from their global experience and domain expertise in driving our customer engagement through the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Our customers worldwide depend on us now more than ever to drive end-to-end solutions for their specific needs. I am sure these global domain leaders will help us continue to empower our customers and execute our strategic growth plans." About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks. We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs. We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With an intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fiber, and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China, and Brazil, along with two softwaredevelopment centers across India and one data center design facility in the UK.