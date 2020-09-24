Edu Brain Overseas Dubai and Rayat Bahra University Punjab tie-up for an international internship and placement opportunities

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Som Sharma Director of Edu Brain Overseas and Dr Avinash Chandar Registrar of Rayat Bahra University has signed MOU for international internships and placement in abroad for their students of hotel management, physiotherapy, management, and others. This mutual relation agreement will facilitate an international platform for students for obtaining world-class industrial exposure in international companies in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, etc.

Students from all around the world are looking for professional industrial exposures in their chosen career whereas new-age employers are in search of young professionals with relevant past industrial exposures. To connect the link between young professionals and new-age employers international internships are the best possible option to attain career-relevant skills.

Edu Brain Overseas International internship programs assist young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills, help to obtain global standard training, build up a global network, develop industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment. Getting fixed international work opportunities and most importantly boosting up your resume which directly increases your chances of employability.

Edu Brain Overseas is committed to providing one-stop solutions for International internships in virtual form in pandemic and physical form and placement for higher education students and has a well established global network with world-class foreign universities. With a perfect blend of cutting - edge technology and personalized counseling. The academy focuses on providing customized international internship opportunities in various professional fields.

These international internships can be modified according to the student's convenience whether they want to intern virtually or opt for offline mode. The duration of this global internship can be varied from one month to 12 months. The MoU of Edu Brain Overseas Dubai with Rayat Bahra group of institutions will emphasize providing the best-suited internship program and placement opportunities to university students as per the academic calendar.

Edu Brain Overseas will take in charge of giving full assistance to students i.e. getting application forms of international companies, hotels, colleges, companies and helping students to fill them, guiding them giving full-fledged career counselling, preparing documents, timely submissions of documents to ensure a smooth process in getting a visa for best placements and internships. For more details, please visit www.edubrainoverseas.com.

