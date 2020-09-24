Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cottonseed oil cake futures slide on soft demand

(Eds: corrects month in para 3,4) New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 19 to Rs 1,825 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Cottonseed oil cake for January delivery eased by Rs 18, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 1,827 per quintal in 3,150 lots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:39 IST
Cottonseed oil cake futures slide on soft demand

(Eds: corrects month in para 3,4) New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 19 to Rs 1,825 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 19, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 1,825 per quintal with an open interest of 17,560 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for January delivery eased by Rs 18, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 1,827 per quintal in 3,150 lots.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses to intervene in Maha's move to not open temples

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the Maharashtra governments decision to not open places of worship to the public in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni sa...

Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote dAzur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Warnings are also being i...

Soccer-Chelsea sign goalkeeper Mendy from Rennes on five-year deal

Chelsea have signed Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Stade Rennes on a five-year deal, the Premier League side said on Thursday.Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea paid ar...

Indonesia gives free Bali staycations to test tourism readiness

Indonesia is offering free tours and staycations to 4,440 residents of its resort island of Bali, in a seven-week tourism dry-run to promote the international holiday hotspot and test its coronavirus health protocols. Authorities halted tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020