Cottonseed oil cake futures slide on soft demand

(Eds: corrects month in para 3,4) New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 19 to Rs 1,825 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 19, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 1,825 per quintal with an open interest of 17,560 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for January delivery eased by Rs 18, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 1,827 per quintal in 3,150 lots.