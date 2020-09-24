Left Menu
Development News Edition

German business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence

KfW chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib said the Ifo figures showed that the easy part of the recovery was over now as infections were also on the rise in many other countries that are important trading partners for German manufacturers. "Both health policy and economic policy efforts must now focus on ensuring that the economic improvement continues at a satisfactory pace even after the expected record GDP growth in the third quarter," Koehler-Geib said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:13 IST
German business morale brightens despite coronavirus resurgence
Representative image

German business morale improved for the fifth month in a row in September, a survey showed on Thursday, in a further sign that Europe's largest economy is enjoying a solid recovery from the coronavirus shock suffered in the first half of the year. The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 93.4 from a downwardly revised 92.5 in August. This was the highest reading since February when the index stood at 95.9.

"The German economy is stabilizing despite rising infection numbers," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement, adding that companies once again assessed their current business situation more optimistically than in the previous month. The German economy contracted by 9.7% in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has since March unleashed an array of rescue and stimulus measures, financed with record new borrowing, to cushion the impact.

In a sign that Berlin's massive response to the crisis, including job protection schemes and a temporary VAT cut, seems to be paying off, business morale in manufacturing improved considerably on upbeat export expectations, the survey showed. In the service sector, however, sentiment fell for the first time in five months. Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said business morale in tourism and hospitality had deteriorated again due to the rising numbers of coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

For the third quarter, Ifo now expects the German economy to grow by 6.6% on the quarter, Wohlrabe said, adding that growth would likely slow to 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KfW chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib said the Ifo figures showed that the easy part of the recovery was over now as infections were also on the rise in many other countries that are important trading partners for German manufacturers.

"Both health policy and economic policy efforts must now focus on ensuring that the economic improvement continues at a satisfactory pace even after the expected record GDP growth in the third quarter," Koehler-Geib said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to UPSC, Centre on plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the&#160;Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of&#160;alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. A ben...

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Shinde attended the state cabinet meeting earlier this ...

HC refuses to intervene in Maha's move to not open temples

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the Maharashtra governments decision to not open places of worship to the public in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni sa...

Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote dAzur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Warnings are also being i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020