Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide, dollar up as hopes of economic recovery fade

"A stronger USD remains a significant headwind for commodity markets, with investor appetite waning," ANZ analysts said in a note. With central bankers in focus globally, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve will be closely watched later in the day when he and a number of colleagues speak at the Senate Banking Committee.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:26 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide, dollar up as hopes of economic recovery fade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Global shares slid and the dollar rose on Thursday on investor concern about another economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of German sentiment data and speeches from a clutch of central bankers. After a summer lull in much of Europe, the infection rate has begun to rise sharply, with a number of countries including Britain introducing tougher rules to help limit the spread of the virus.

The MSCI World index was down 0.6% at 0733 GMT, its fifth day in the red out of the last six and hovering near a two-month low. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.93%, chalking up their worst day in two months after economic warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. A broad gauge of Europe's top shares, the STOXX Europe 600 , was down 1%.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester both said the economy remained in a "deep hole", with Clarida calling for more stimulus. Yet political stalemate in Washington continues to frustrate efforts to prop up the world's biggest economy, beset by one of the worst COVID-19 death rates globally.

"A U.S. fiscal deal was baked into markets and now what you are seeing is that the probability of a deal going through has simply reversed," said Justin Onuekwusi, a London-based portfolio manager at Legal and General Investment Management. "We have heard this week how important a fiscal deal is to the Federal Reserve but from a political standpoint, focus has moved more towards the election and Supreme Court deliberations rather than the economy," he added.

Flows into the dollar helped up it rise for a fourth straight day, leaving it on track to record its longest streak of daily gains since June and now nearly 3% off its August lows. "Have we overpriced the rebound in the economy? After the stern warning from Clarida, I say we have," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AXI.

"I think the market was interpreting a bounce from the bottom as a cyclical recovery, but I don't think we're there yet. I still think there's a lot of blood on the street, especially on Main Street." Commodities priced in dollars fell as a result, with Brent crude futures down 0.7% at $41.45 a barrel and gold down 0.2% - on course for a fourth day of losses that total nearly 7%.

The euro was flat at $1.1658. "A stronger USD remains a significant headwind for commodity markets, with investor appetite waning," ANZ analysts said in a note.

With central bankers in focus globally, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve will be closely watched later in the day when he and a number of colleagues speak at the Senate Banking Committee. Elsewhere Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is also due to speak, as is the European Central Bank's chief economist, Philip Lane, ahead of the release of its latest Economic Bulletin.

In emerging markets, both the Turkish and Mexican central banks are set to decide on monetary policy. MSCI's Emerging Markets Index was down 1.8% at 0814 GMT. Investors are waiting for weekly data due later on Thursday, which is expected to show U.S. jobless claims fell slightly but remained elevated, indicating the world's largest economy is far from recovering.

In Europe, the German Ifo business climate indicator for September is set to give a fresh read on Europe's biggest economy, while French business confidence for September is also out. Rate decisions are also due in Switzerland and Norway, while the ECB is also set to carry out its latest Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operation.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China's Sinovac eyes coronavirus vaccine distribution in S. America

Chinas Sinovac Biotech hopes to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to a partner in Brazil, its chief executive said on Thursday. Global vaccine makers, s...

SC notice to UPSC, Centre on plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the&#160;Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of&#160;alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. A ben...

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Shinde attended the state cabinet meeting earlier this ...

HC refuses to intervene in Maha's move to not open temples

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the Maharashtra governments decision to not open places of worship to the public in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020