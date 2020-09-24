Left Menu
Rail roko agitation to severely affect movement of essential items, foodgrains: rlys

The Railways on Thursday said the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as movement of passengers travelling on special trains, mostly on an urgent basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways on Thursday said the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as movement of passengers travelling on special trains, mostly on an urgent basis. Farmers in Punjab on Thursday began their three-day 'rail roko' agitation to protest against the three farm bills while the Ferozepur Railway division suspended the operation of special trains due to the stir The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 were passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. They await the President's nod to become laws.

Officials here said that Punjab loaded 990 rakes of FCI foodgrains in August this year and 816 rakes till September 23. Thus, FCI is loading more than 35 rakes of food grains daily from Punjab.

They said Punjab also loads 9-10 rakes daily of fertilizer, cement, auto, mixed goods in containers. The state also receives around 20 rakes daily of coal, food grain, farm products, machinery petroleum products, imported fertilizer etc. "Punjab Rail Agitation will severely impact loading of foodgrains and other essential goods. It will hurt ordinary citizens and fast recovering Rail Freight and economy," a railway spokesperson said.

Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits' three-day rail roko protest against the Centre's agriculture bills. Many freight and parcel trains have also been rescheduled.

According to the schedule, the Amritsar-Haridwar train will be cancelled from September 25 to 26 and the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from September 24 to 26. The Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will not go to Amritsar and end its journey in Old Delhi. Train number 02716 will run from Old Delhi instead of Amritsar on September 25 and 26.

The Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantt train will not go to Ferozepur Cantt and end its journey at Ambala Cantt. Train number 03308 will run from Ambala Cantt from September 24 to 26 instead of Ferozepur Cantt. The Mumbai Central-Amritsar train arriving on September 24 will be brought to Ludhiana and it will end its journey at Ambala from September 25 to 26.

Train number 02904 will run from Ambala from September 24 to 26 instead of Amritsar. As many as 20 trains have been partially cancelled while five have been short terminated.

