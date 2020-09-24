Left Menu
Astro-Strategist Hirav Shah forays into the world of films after proving his mettle in business, sports & politics.

Hirav Shah is an Astro-Strategist - he mixes Business Principles with Astrology and brings strategic solutions to the table.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:21 IST
Astro-Strategist Hirav Shah forays into the world of films after proving his mettle in business, sports & politics.
Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Image Credit: ANI

Hirav Shah is an Astro-Strategist - he mixes Business Principles with Astrology and brings strategic solutions to the table. He has been working for many years now with leading personalities in the fields of business, sports and politics. Having joined hands with Vivek Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment, this is his first association with motion pictures. Mandira Entertainment and Vivek Oberoi, Co-Producers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, have officially inducted him into the Production for his unique insights and vision.

"It is such a privilege to be a part of this Project. 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' is based on true events and sparked my interest the moment I was asked to be a part of it. Vivek Anand Oberoi has always been a talented Actor. Now that he has become a Producer too, he will contribute to the film industry in a new role. Prerna V Arora is a visionary Producer in the Indian film fraternity. She has set a new tone of possibilities by officially adding an Astro Strategist as part of the core team for the first time in the history of the Hindi Film industry. The film's director Vishal Ranjan Mishra is really versatile and has his own brand of cinema. I am thankful to Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek for giving me this wonderful opportunity to contribute to the film's journey to success!" said Hirav Shah, while talking about being a part of 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. "It's always great to have the guidance of the right people in one's life & I have Hirav Shah Ji as one such mentor. His scientific approach to astrology combined with practical day to day methods of handling matters makes him an exceptional expert of the field," said Vivek Oberoi.

"I have always been a huge believer in God and his Powers. Having said that, it is important for all of us to have a guide who inspires and encourages us and also, teaches you how to maintain a positive outlook despite adversities. Hirav Shah ji has played exactly that role in my life... I am sure our Association will be a tremendously beneficial one for all of us," added Prerna V Arora. 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' stars Palak Tiwari in her debut role. The film is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal. The film is all set to go on floors by November. It shall hit theatres mid-2021.

This story is provided by Mandiraa Entertainment. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

India provides 1.54 billion rupees to Nepal as post-earthquake assistance: Indian Embassy

India has provided 1.54 billion Nepalese Rupees INR nearly 96 crores to Nepal as part of its commitment towards assistance and rehabilitation after the 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in the country, the Indian Emba...

61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 new cases for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the state health department. Out of 13,110 patients infected so far, 9,173 have recovered, 3,771 active cases persist and the death count stands at 1...

After farmers, govt targeting workers: Rahul on labour bills

The Congress on Thursday attacked the government over the three labour reform bills passed by Parliament with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that workers were the target after farmers. Parliament on Wednesday approved three key la...

UK's Sunak announces new job support scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new jobs support scheme on Thursday that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.The government will directly support the wages of ...
