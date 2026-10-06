Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Terrion Arnold's friend and co-defendant pleads guilty

Boakai Hilton, a friend and co-defendant of Seattle Seahawks cornerback ​Terrion Arnold, pleaded guilty Monday in a Florida kidnapping and armed robbery case and agreed to ​testify against Arnold as part of the deal. Hilton, 24, was sentenced to ‌10 years ​in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

LIV Golf secures funding from BC Partners Credit to support restructuring

BC Partners Credit said on Monday it had made ‌an initial committed investment in LIV Golf and planned to provide up to $300 million in financing to help the professional men's golf league emerge from restructuring and strengthen its financial footing ahead of the 2027 season. LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey in September, beginning a court-supervised restructuring process the company hopes to complete in early 2027.

Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as De Minaur retires injured

Novak Djokovic won his seventh China Open title after Australia's Alex de Minaur ‌retired with a groin injury during the final on Tuesday. De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing the first-set tiebreak but played on with his left thigh heavily bandaged. He had to stop ‌after winning the first game of the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3) 0-1.

NFL suspends two officials for unprofessional conduct

The NFL on Monday suspended line judge Jeff Seeman two games and referee Adrian Hill one game for separate instances of professional conduct. NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George issued the suspensions.

Eagles take drop-in travel approach to London game vs. Jaguars

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wants to prepare for the Jaguars at home, delaying travel for Sunday's game in London to Friday. The travel plan calls for a charter flight scheduled to span around seven ⁠hours from Philadelphia ​to England on Friday, with the Eagles returning immediately after ⁠the game Sunday.

West Virginia commit Chris Wilson Jr. killed in shooting

West Virginia football commit Chris Wilson Jr., a four-star defensive end prospect from Indiana, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Muncie, Ind. He was 17. Muncie police are investigating the shooting after finding ⁠Wilson inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of East Cromer Avenue.

Tennis-Gauff hits out at racist abuse after replayed point in Beijing sparks backlash

Coco Gauff said she had received an "insane" amount of racial abuse on social media after the ​two-times Grand Slam champion beat local teenager Sun Xinran at the China Open on Monday in a match where a replayed point sparked an online backlash. The American won 7-5 6-1 to reach the fourth round, ⁠but was targeted after stopping play during a crucial point in the first set, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board just as Sun was about to put away a winner.

NHL-All-time scoring leader Ovechkin says this season will be his last

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin ⁠will ​retire after the 2026-27 NHL season, the league's all-time goal-scoring leader said on Monday, calling time on one of the sport's most extraordinary careers after more than two decades. Ovechkin propelled himself to the top of multiple all-time NHL records after joining the league in 2005, ranking first in 40-goal seasons (14) and power-play goals (331). He broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record last year when he netted his 895th, a mark once thought untouchable.

Report: Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (leg) ⁠out 10-12 weeks

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is set to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks with the left leg injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve, according to a report by Locked On Panthers ⁠on Monday. However, Panthers coach Paul Maurice appeared to refute the ⁠report when asked about Barkov's timeline later Monday.

Tennis-Sinner to miss rest of 2026 to recover from knee injury

World number one Jannik Sinner will not compete again in 2026 after opting to continue his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him since his triumphant Wimbledon campaign in July, the Italian said on Tuesday. Sinner has not ‌played since beating Alexander Zverev in the ‌All England Club final on July 12, with the 25-year-old missing the North American hardcourt swing, the US Open as ​well as the ongoing slate of tournaments in Asia.