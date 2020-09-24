Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit and coronavirus spur EU to deepen capital market

The plans would help give the EU market "strategic autonomy" when Britain exits the bloc's single market on Dec. 31, the EU launch documents said. Digital finance forms a core plank of the bloc's third batch of measures in five years to create a Capital Markets Union (CMU) by including what EU officials describe as the world's most comprehensive set of rules for cryptoassets.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:29 IST
Brexit and coronavirus spur EU to deepen capital market

The European Union on Thursday presented plans to expand and bolster its capital market to help reboot companies hit by the coronavirus and reduce the bloc's reliance on the City of London after Brexit.

Companies need to refund themselves as they emerge from recession caused by pandemic lockdowns, with Brussels wanting them to use stock and bond markets and reduce reliance on bank loans. The plans would help give the EU market "strategic autonomy" when Britain exits the bloc's single market on Dec. 31, the EU launch documents said.

Digital finance forms a core plank of the bloc's third batch of measures in five years to create a Capital Markets Union (CMU) by including what EU officials describe as the world's most comprehensive set of rules for cryptoassets. "The strength of our economic recovery will depend crucially on how well our capital markets function and whether people and businesses can access the investment opportunities and market financing they need," the EU's financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

European Commission officials say top political support will be needed to push through the reforms after patchy success with previous attempts at building the CMU. "There is a lack of vision for CMU on where we want to get to in 10 years' time, and on how to consolidate the hopelessly fragmented and expensive investment funds market," said Karel Lannoo, chief executive of Brussels think-tank CEPS.

Pablo Portugal, managing director for advocacy at banking and markets industry body AFME said it was time that policymakers delivered on CMU. The collapse of German payments company Wirecard has raised questions about supervision. The CMU plans stop short of calling for a single markets supervisor, but stresses the need for more convergence.

"It is an essential condition for a well-functioning CMU. This will be particularly relevant in a post-Brexit world with multiple financial centres across the EU," it said. The plans include the first set of rules specifically for supervising providers of cloud computer based services as banks outsource more and more critical information technology.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID surges, UK unveils plans to save jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms keep people employed but on shorter hours, as he warned he could not save every business or role. Rishi Sunak had ruled out a wholesa...

UP: Priest from Kerala duped of Rs 3.5 lakh online, FIR lodged

A case of cyber fraud has been filed against three people here for duping a Christian priest from Kerala of Rs 3.50 lakh, police said. On Facebook, the priest had befriended a woman purported to be a British national and was told that he wo...

India provides 1.54 billion rupees to Nepal as post-earthquake assistance: Indian Embassy

India has provided 1.54 billion Nepalese Rupees INR nearly 96 crores to Nepal as part of its commitment towards assistance and rehabilitation after the 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in the country, the Indian Emba...

61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 new cases for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the state health department. Out of 13,110 patients infected so far, 9,173 have recovered, 3,771 active cases persist and the death count stands at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020