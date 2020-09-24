Lifestyle launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem' with Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi & Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury

Left Menu
Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem'.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:40 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem'. Celebrating the occasion of Durga Pujo, Lifestyle's Pujo anthem is composed by Anindya Chatterjee with lyrics & directions by Sandipan Sengupta and features noted singers and musicians, Iman Chakraborty, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury & Rupankar Bagchi. The anthem also portrays actress and style icon, Mimi Chakraborty, as she captures all things quintessentially Pujo that are enjoyed by everyone, but in a unique way.

"This year, Pujo celebrations promise to be unique, as different people welcome the festive season in their own way. While for some, it may be an intimate family affair, for others it could be about meeting near and dear ones. With this in mind, we wanted to create something that ushers in the festive mood and makes our audience smile. The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem captures the true essence of the season and showcases how everyone can celebrate responsibly, while still having a good time. It captures all the favourite Pujo moments and highlights our all-new Pujo collection curated by Mimi Chakraborty, which has something special for all occasions," said Srinivas Rao - Sr Vice President, Marketing, Lifestyle, on the anthem. Lifestyle also launched its Pujo Collection, with ensembles curated by Mimi Chakraborty. The new festive collection comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are perfect for the festive season, handpicked keeping Pujo in mind.

The all-new Pujo collection from Lifestyle captures the vibe of the festive season with gorgeous Jewel Tones such as Emerald Green, Royal Blue, Vibrant Yellow and Opulent Purple with accents of Gold. Zari & sequin embroideries, intricate Gold foil detailing, layered kurtas, 3-piece sets and co-ordinates among others are some of the key trends that customers can shop from. The curated selection by Mimi Chakraborty is available at attractive price points & starts from Rs 599 onward with festive kurtas from 999 by leading brands. The collection is also available online on lifestylstores.com & through "Lifestyle - Pujo Express" where customers can shop from the convenience of their home.

