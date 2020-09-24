Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi penalises Biocon's employee for violating insider trading norms

Biocon's employee Girija Kelath violated the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations by trading in the shares of Biocon during the trading window closure period, which is specifically prohibited. The order follows an investigation carried out by Sebi to ascertain if there was any violation of PIT norms by Girija Kelath, a designated person of Biocon, with respect to her transactions during August 31, 2018 to October 1, 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:24 IST
Sebi penalises Biocon's employee for violating insider trading norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on an employee of Biocon Ltd for violating insider trading norms while dealing in the scrip of the firm. Biocon's employee Girija Kelath violated the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations by trading in the shares of Biocon during the trading window closure period, which is specifically prohibited.

The order follows an investigation carried out by Sebi to ascertain if there was any violation of PIT norms by Girija Kelath, a designated person of Biocon, with respect to her transactions during August 31, 2018 to October 1, 2018. The company had closed the trading window from October 1, 2018, till October 27, 2018. The compliance officer of Biocon had also intimated the designated employees, including Kelath, on September 28, 2018 about the start date and end date of trading window closure as well as the date of opening of the trading window. "It is noted that the noticee, being a designated person, had traded during the trading window closure period which is specifically prohibited. The noticee is found to have sold 15,000 shares worth Rs. 1,00,50,000/- on the market on October 01, 2018," Sebi noted.

Noticee refers to Girija Kelath. Even when the trading window is open, a designated person is supposed to obtain pre-clearance of trade from the compliance officer if the designated person's trade, cumulatively, whether in one transaction or a series of transactions, in any financial year exceeds Rs 10 lakh (market value).

In a separate order, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on for making delayed disclosure with respect to change in its shareholding in Sun and Shine Worldwide Ltd. Shareholding of Saral Mining, formerly known as XO Infotech Ltd, in Sun and Shine Worldwide changed by more than 2 per cent on two occasions in May 2014. It also failed to make requisite disclosures to the company and the exchanges within the prescribed time frame, thereby violating market norms.

Through another order, the markets regulator penalised Samarth International Finlease Ltd with a fine of Rs 2 lakh for failing to redress investor grievances pending against it. It also did not submit action taken report with respect to the pending grievances within the prescribed period of time, as mandated by Sebi's circulars..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's small cell solution to deliver high-speed 5G in indoor locations

Samsung today introduced a new 5G indoor small cell, Link Cell, that ensures gigabit speeds in the mmWave spectrum. It will help wireless operators enhance 5G experiences and extend services in indoor environments such as enterprises manufa...

Indo-US trade deal unlikely in next 4 years: American expert

Despite India being an important partner for the US geopolitically, a bilateral free trade agreement FTA is unlikely in the next four years regardless of who wins the upcoming presidential elections, a former White House economic adviser sa...

Chilean regulators file charges against state-run ENAP over Quintero pollution crisis

Chiles top environmental regulator on Thursday filed charges against state energy company ENAP over allegations its Quintero port facilities emitted air pollution that may have sickened hundreds during an incident in 2018.The Environmental ...

Sports News Roundup: No upgrades for Perez in Russia; Djokovic out to make amends in Paris for US Oen fiasco and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.No upgrades for Perez in Russia after Stroll crashMexican Sergio Perez will miss out on an aerodynamic upgrade package at this weekends Russian Formula One Grand Prix after his Racing Poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020