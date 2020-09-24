Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex Cambridge Analytica boss banned over 'unethical services' - UK agency

The former head of now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has been banned from running limited liability companies in Britain for seven years for letting staff offer "unethical services", a state agency said. Alexander Nix was a director of the firm and five linked companies that had marketed themselves as offering clients "bribery or honey trap stings" and "voter disengagement campaigns," the UK's Insolvency Service said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:28 IST
Ex Cambridge Analytica boss banned over 'unethical services' - UK agency

The former head of now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has been banned from running limited liability companies in Britain for seven years for letting staff offer "unethical services", a state agency said.

Alexander Nix was a director of the firm and five linked companies that had marketed themselves as offering clients "bribery or honey trap stings" and "voter disengagement campaigns," the UK's Insolvency Service said on Thursday. Nix had accepted the disqualification, the Service said. Nix told Reuters he had not admitted any wrongdoing and had not been accused of breaking any laws, but had decided to bring the matter to a close to "avoid an unnecessary, lengthy and expensive court case".

Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, closed down in 2018 following a scandal over its mining of Facebook Inc users' data. (https://reut.rs/2HuBuXl) The firm said at the time it and its parent company SCL Elections ceased trading after suffering a sharp decline in business amid the bad publicity.

The British government's Insolvency Service said it had started an investigation into the directors' conduct after the companies went into compulsory liquidation. "Our conclusions were clear that SCL Elections had repeatedly offered shady political services to potential clients over a number of years," Mark Bruce, the Insolvency Service's chief investigator, said in Thursday's statement.

The agency said it had found that Nix "had caused or permitted SCL Elections or associated companies to act with a lack of commercial probity". "The unethical services offered by the companies included bribery or honey trap stings, voter disengagement campaigns, obtaining information to discredit political opponents and spreading information anonymously in political campaigns," it said in its statement.

It did not say whether the companies had ever performed any of those services for a client. Nix, 45, was disqualified from acting as a director or becoming involved with a limited company without court permission from Oct. 5 onwards, and for a period of seven years, the service said.

Nix told Reuters: "In relation to my undertakings to the Secretary of State, I have made no admission of wrongdoing and importantly the Government did not seek to press that I had breached any laws." The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ruled in December that Cambridge Analytica had deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data for voter profiling and targeting.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's small cell solution to deliver high-speed 5G in indoor locations

Samsung today introduced a new 5G indoor small cell, Link Cell, that ensures gigabit speeds in the mmWave spectrum. It will help wireless operators enhance 5G experiences and extend services in indoor environments such as enterprises manufa...

Indo-US trade deal unlikely in next 4 years: American expert

Despite India being an important partner for the US geopolitically, a bilateral free trade agreement FTA is unlikely in the next four years regardless of who wins the upcoming presidential elections, a former White House economic adviser sa...

Chilean regulators file charges against state-run ENAP over Quintero pollution crisis

Chiles top environmental regulator on Thursday filed charges against state energy company ENAP over allegations its Quintero port facilities emitted air pollution that may have sickened hundreds during an incident in 2018.The Environmental ...

Sports News Roundup: No upgrades for Perez in Russia; Djokovic out to make amends in Paris for US Oen fiasco and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.No upgrades for Perez in Russia after Stroll crashMexican Sergio Perez will miss out on an aerodynamic upgrade package at this weekends Russian Formula One Grand Prix after his Racing Poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020