Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Railway announces two daily specials from Chennai to TVM and Mangaluru from Sep 27

Following the Railway Board's approval, it announced running one superfast special each to the two cities from September 27 and all COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing of masks shall be followed as mandated by the Union Home Ministry, it said. The fully reserved special trains will be introduced daily, from Chennai from Sunday while the return services from Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru will start from September 28, a Southern Railway release here said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:14 IST
S.Railway announces two daily specials from Chennai to TVM and Mangaluru from Sep 27
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Southern Railway on Thursday announced two daily special trains to Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru from here, days after resumption of intra-state services in Tamil Nadu. Following the Railway Board's approval, it announced running one superfast special each to the two cities from September 27 and all COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing of masks shall be followed as mandated by the Union Home Ministry, it said.

The fully reserved special trains will be introduced daily, from Chennai from Sunday while the return services from Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru will start from September 28, a Southern Railway release here said. Train No. 02623 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Special will leave here at 19.45 hrs to reach the Kerala capital at 11.45 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 02624 will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15.00 hrs and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07.40 hrs the next day, it said. Similarly, the Mangaluru-bound Train No 02601 will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 20.10 hrs and reach its destination at 12.10 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 02602 will leave Mangalore Central at 13.30 hrs to reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.35 hrs the next day, the release added. "All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter/board the train," it said.

All passengers should wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel and reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station, it said adding no linen, blankets and curtains will be provided. Earlier, the Southern Railway had introduced special trains in Tamil Nadu connecting Chennai to various cities including Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai after the state government gave the green signal for resumption of inter-district train services from September 7.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Deadly flooding adds new danger to communities fleeing Sahel violence

Niger has been hardest hit, said the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Thursday, with 71 deaths reported and more than 350,000 people impacted by the floods across the country.Over 700,000 people are affected by devastating floods in Africa...

BJP to hold 15-day awareness campaign in seven states over Farm Bills from Sep 25

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to conduct a 15-day public awareness campaign for farmers on the three agriculture-related legislation and to counter the Opposition parties agenda of misleading farmers on their object...

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 7,710 new cases, tally rises to 5,48,557

Karnataka on Thursday reported 7,710 new cases for novel coronavirus, along with 6,748 discharges. According to the state health department, 65 people succumbed to the pathogen here today.A total of 5,48,557 COVID-19 cases have been reporte...

Samsung's small cell solution to deliver high-speed 5G in indoor locations

Samsung today introduced a new 5G indoor small cell, Link Cell, that ensures gigabit speeds in the mmWave spectrum. It will help wireless operators enhance 5G experiences and extend services in indoor environments such as enterprises manufa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020