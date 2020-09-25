Left Menu
Development News Edition

20% of US companies eye outsourcing key company divisions to India post covid decodes US based The Analyst Agency

With a skilled labor force in financial outsourcing and technology, India is growing into having more skilled business minds and The Analyst Agency will work with them to help companies in North America expand to India and vice versa.” He further added, “India has a population of about 138 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:50 IST
20% of US companies eye outsourcing key company divisions to India post covid decodes US based The Analyst Agency
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

• With the key role of the skilled labor force, India is curating skilled business minds - Steven Czyrny, Founder, The Analyst Agency Mumbai 25th September 2020: The coronavirus pandemic has caused a change in global power dynamics, leaving India with opportunities that are ripe for the taking. A lot of international businesses are now looking to shift their businesses from China to other countries with India being perceived as a strong candidate to set up their new bases in Asia. US-based global market research firm "The Analyst Agency" has observed the significant paradigm shift in the perception of international businesses towards India. The current environment provides a huge opportunity for India to chart a new course towards being an international trade powerhouse thus creating unparalleled job opportunities for Indian youth. Looking at this opportunity, headquartered in Buffalo, USA & with presence in Toronto, Canada, the premier market research firm, The Analyst Agency, are offering market research and business development expertise to these companies to research the right strategies that take advantage of investment opportunities in the US and Canada because of their healthy ties with them. Since starting its services for companies in India, The Analyst Agency now is uniquely positioned to help those in India that want more business in the US, and vice-versa. The Analyst Agency caters to Off-site construction, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Business Management Consulting. Steven Czyrny, Founder, The Analyst Agency shared, "About 20% of US companies have plans on outsourcing key divisions of their businesses to India. The global size of US dollars within business outsourcing is over 100 Billion USD, with lots of it to be moved from China to other markets and India is one of the focus markets we feel strongly about. With a skilled labor force in financial outsourcing and technology, India is growing into having more skilled business minds and The Analyst Agency will work with them to help companies in North America expand to India and vice versa." He further added, "India has a population of about 138 crores. Out of which, about 75% or about 100+ crore is said to be in the working-age. With such a huge young and talented workforce ready, India has emerged as the favorite outsourcing destination for companies planning to shift their business processes outside which gives India a boost and a ray of hope for International companies planning to shift their operations from China to India." Market research is the key to a brand or company to further understand the mindset of their consumers and clients. The COVID 19 pandemic has ripped through the global economy in the last few months, and market research will be even more critical to comprehend the consumer behavior post COVID. India is an emerging market for several international brands and companies who are looking to set-up base operations in the country, and for those looking to expand into new markets. Companies looking for ways to make their organizations more efficient or gain new intelligence should take advantage of the marketplace at this time through these service offerings.

The Analyst Agency positions itself at a pivotal point to help companies implement advanced marketing & business processes and sales tools, as a lot of companies are embracing new business and technology to help improve their operations. The firm is looking to help clients with projects in corporate IT, helping companies manage the acquisition and development of new software; digital marketing including, mobile and online advertising and management of customer-service platforms; and blending those with custom market research so that clients can improve their operations, their sales & marketing, and their business, customer, and competitive landscapes. The Analyst Agency is one of the most highly respected market research and consulting firms in North America, and caters to whole range clients from banks, financial institutions, law firms, start-ups, and more. The Analyst Agency: The Analyst Agency was founded in 2011 by Steven Czyrny, a research and business development professional who has direct experience managing projects for both startups and large corporations. Starting as a boutique digital marketing agency, The Analyst Agency has grown to become an award-winning, global research, marketing, and technology advisory services firm with locations in the United States, Canada, and India. In 2017, we appropriately rebranded as The Analyst Agency to reflect our full-service business analysis, qualitative and quantitative research, and unique problem-solving services. Companies contact us when they need actionable insights, business process improvements, and digital transformation. In 2020, we were named a Top Consumer Research Company in Quirk's Magazine and featured by Clutch.co and GoodFirms. Whether you want to start a business, acquire new customers, or transform your operations, we can help.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....

Maruti WagonR CNG version crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales mark

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said its model WagonR S-CNG has crossed 3 lakh cumulative sales mark, emerging as the highest selling vehicle in the segment. The CNG variant of WagonR has surpassed 3 lakh uni...

IndyCar: Askew sidelined with concussion symptoms, Helio in

Oliver Askew knew something was medically wrong in the days after the hardest hit Ive ever had in the Indianapolis 500. Hed been evaluated and cleared to race after the crash, but he just didnt feel right. The IndyCar rookie told The Associ...

AP Interview: Israeli virus czar fights outbreak, politics

When Dr. Ronni Gamzu, one of Israels leading public health experts, was named the countrys coronavirus czar in mid-July, he was hailed as Israels best hope for halting a fast-growing number of cases. Two months later, Israel is suffering fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020