20% of US companies eye outsourcing key company divisions to India post covid decodes US based The Analyst Agency

• With the key role of the skilled labor force, India is curating skilled business minds - Steven Czyrny, Founder, The Analyst Agency Mumbai 25th September 2020: The coronavirus pandemic has caused a change in global power dynamics, leaving India with opportunities that are ripe for the taking. A lot of international businesses are now looking to shift their businesses from China to other countries with India being perceived as a strong candidate to set up their new bases in Asia. US-based global market research firm "The Analyst Agency" has observed the significant paradigm shift in the perception of international businesses towards India. The current environment provides a huge opportunity for India to chart a new course towards being an international trade powerhouse thus creating unparalleled job opportunities for Indian youth. Looking at this opportunity, headquartered in Buffalo, USA & with presence in Toronto, Canada, the premier market research firm, The Analyst Agency, are offering market research and business development expertise to these companies to research the right strategies that take advantage of investment opportunities in the US and Canada because of their healthy ties with them. Since starting its services for companies in India, The Analyst Agency now is uniquely positioned to help those in India that want more business in the US, and vice-versa. The Analyst Agency caters to Off-site construction, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Business Management Consulting. Steven Czyrny, Founder, The Analyst Agency shared, "About 20% of US companies have plans on outsourcing key divisions of their businesses to India. The global size of US dollars within business outsourcing is over 100 Billion USD, with lots of it to be moved from China to other markets and India is one of the focus markets we feel strongly about. With a skilled labor force in financial outsourcing and technology, India is growing into having more skilled business minds and The Analyst Agency will work with them to help companies in North America expand to India and vice versa." He further added, "India has a population of about 138 crores. Out of which, about 75% or about 100+ crore is said to be in the working-age. With such a huge young and talented workforce ready, India has emerged as the favorite outsourcing destination for companies planning to shift their business processes outside which gives India a boost and a ray of hope for International companies planning to shift their operations from China to India." Market research is the key to a brand or company to further understand the mindset of their consumers and clients. The COVID 19 pandemic has ripped through the global economy in the last few months, and market research will be even more critical to comprehend the consumer behavior post COVID. India is an emerging market for several international brands and companies who are looking to set-up base operations in the country, and for those looking to expand into new markets. Companies looking for ways to make their organizations more efficient or gain new intelligence should take advantage of the marketplace at this time through these service offerings.

The Analyst Agency positions itself at a pivotal point to help companies implement advanced marketing & business processes and sales tools, as a lot of companies are embracing new business and technology to help improve their operations. The firm is looking to help clients with projects in corporate IT, helping companies manage the acquisition and development of new software; digital marketing including, mobile and online advertising and management of customer-service platforms; and blending those with custom market research so that clients can improve their operations, their sales & marketing, and their business, customer, and competitive landscapes. The Analyst Agency is one of the most highly respected market research and consulting firms in North America, and caters to whole range clients from banks, financial institutions, law firms, start-ups, and more. The Analyst Agency: The Analyst Agency was founded in 2011 by Steven Czyrny, a research and business development professional who has direct experience managing projects for both startups and large corporations. Starting as a boutique digital marketing agency, The Analyst Agency has grown to become an award-winning, global research, marketing, and technology advisory services firm with locations in the United States, Canada, and India. In 2017, we appropriately rebranded as The Analyst Agency to reflect our full-service business analysis, qualitative and quantitative research, and unique problem-solving services. Companies contact us when they need actionable insights, business process improvements, and digital transformation. In 2020, we were named a Top Consumer Research Company in Quirk's Magazine and featured by Clutch.co and GoodFirms. Whether you want to start a business, acquire new customers, or transform your operations, we can help.