IHCL, AB InBev launch first 7Rivers Brewpub in Bengaluru

Domestic hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and global leading brewer AB InBev on Friday announced the opening of first 7Rivers Brewpub in India at Taj MG Road in Bengaluru. The brewpub, with an on-site microbrewery at the hotel, is the first of 15 locations to be launched across IHCL hotels in the next five years, the companies said in a joint statement.

"In keeping with its moniker as the pub capital of India, IHCL is pleased to announce the opening of the first 7Rivers brewpub in Bengaluru with our partners AB InBev," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. The brewpub will offer beer inspired by the flavours of the region as well as those made from the finest locally sourced ingredients and crafted by experienced international and Indian brewmasters, the statement said.

"We are thrilled to unveil our first 7Rivers microbrewery through our exclusive partnership with IHCL, in the beer capital of India," AB InBev, South Asia President Kartikeya Sharma said..