CAIT seeks early rollout of e-commerce policy 

Traders' body CAIT on Sunday sought early rollout of the e-commerce policy to put curbs on alleged malpractices of large e-commerce players in India. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claimed that the country's e-commerce ecosystem has been greatly vitiated by large e-commerce companies. It noted that in the wake of the rise in market share of e-commerce in domestic trade, it is all the more necessary to have a robust and well defined policy so that small businesses do not suffer at the hands of large e-commerce firms having "deep pockets" and enormous resources.

The government last year released the draft national e-commerce policy proposing setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad. CAIT has also sought formation of a regulatory authority for regulating and monitoring e-commerce business and having adequate powers to penalise offenders of the proposed e-commerce rules.