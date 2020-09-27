Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka Tourism policy eyes Rs 5,000 cr investment by 2025, focus on agri and rural tourism

The Tourism policy encourages greater participation of the local community in tourism activities to create inclusive socio-cultural growth and generate economic benefits for the people of Karnataka, it said. The policy was launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tourism Minister C T Ravi.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:41 IST
K'taka Tourism policy eyes Rs 5,000 cr investment by 2025, focus on agri and rural tourism
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka on Sunday unveiled its new Tourism policy, which aims to generate over 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the sector and Rs 5,000 crore in investments by 2025. With the new policy, the government aims at increasing the contribution of tourism from 14.8 percent to 20 per cent of GSDP by 2025.

"Agri Tourism and Rural Tourism are the core tourism themes of the policy with the objective to promote not just agricultural and farming activities but also various aspects of rural life in Karnataka such as local cuisine, culture, traditions, arts etc," the government said in a release. The Tourism policy encourages greater participation of the local community in tourism activities to create inclusive socio-cultural growth and generate economic benefits for the people of Karnataka, it said.

The policy was launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tourism Minister C T Ravi. A tourism development fund has been established under Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) as a strategic intervention for the development of land bank under Department of Tourism, it said.

A 360 degree marketing strategy shall be adopted to promote the state in domestic and key international markets and to leverage Karnataka's brand of "One State, Many Worlds". An investment facilitation cell shall be set up under the Department of Tourism to act as the nodal agency for enabling, facilitating and monitoring investments, it added.

The incentives under the policy, include financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh for tourism projects undertaking sustainability measures such as water conservation and harvesting, adopting renewable energy sources, and adopting pollution control measures. The policy also provides for capital investment subsidy and interest subsidy with certain specification. It also provides for concessions like exemption on stamp duty, concessions on registration charges, reimbursement of land conversion charges, exemption on motor vehicle tax, complimentary infrastructure assistance among other benefits.

The policy has given due importance to the role of tourism in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. It also encourages an analytics-driven approach for planning and decision-making and provide innovative digital solutions to enhance the quality of services across the tourism ecosystem.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Akalis breaking ties 'unfortunate', says Pb BJP leaders

Describing the Akalis move of snapping its ties with the NDA as unfortunate, the Punjab BJP on Sunday asserted that the party is capable of fighting and winning the 2022 Punjab assembly polls all alone. The BJP leaders of the state unit of...

Woman doctor molested by her 2 colleagues at COVID-19 facility

Two doctors have been booked for allegedly molesting their woman colleague working in a COVID- 19 facility in Maharashtras Pune, police said on Sunday. In her complaint, the doctor said she was touched in an inappropriate manner on several ...

Tennis-Nishikori battles past Evans in five sets

Japans Kei Nishikori surrendered two sets 6-1 but still managed to battle past Britains Dan Evans on Sunday and into the second round of the French Open.The 30-year-old, playing only his fifth match of the season after a recovery from elbow...

JK: Open roof tourist luxury bus for Suchetgarh border launched on World Tourism Day

As part of the border tourism initiative, authorities in Jammu on Sunday flagged off the first of its kind Garud Seva Open Roof tourist luxury bus with the slogan Chalo Suchetgarh Border here, an official spokesman said. The launch of the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020