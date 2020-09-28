Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sea and road transport recovering, air transport still under pressure: Ind-Ra

The sea and road transportation segment witnessed a continued recovery on a month-on-month basis in August though it remains lower year-on-year, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:12 IST
Sea and road transport recovering, air transport still under pressure: Ind-Ra
The overall major port volumes witnessed a monthly improvement in August.. Image Credit: ANI

The sea and road transportation segment witnessed a continued recovery on a month-on-month basis in August though it remains lower year-on-year, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). Ports volumes continued the recovery trend displayed in June and July by improving to 85 to 90 per cent of the pre-COVID levels. In August, E-way bill collections rose 2 per cent m-o-m while railway volumes were up 4 per cent y-o-y. With airline carriers re-starting operations from June, said Ind-Ra, air transport activity too is normalising with plant load factor at around 65 per cent for flights though substantial fleet remains grounded and passenger numbers in July were significantly below normal levels.

The overall major port volumes witnessed a monthly improvement in August, though the volume trade remains lower y-o-y. The overall major port volumes recovered in August, reporting a decline of 10 per cent y-o-y. During April to August, the overall volumes fell by 17 per cent. The recovery in monthly volumes was led by 38 per cent and 29 per cent increase in imports of iron ore and fertilisers respectively. Dwell time for import containers at JNPT Port witnessed a monthly improvement to 22 hours in July with a gradual resumption of business activities.

At the same time, said Ind-Ra, port dwell time for export containers increased marginally to 75 hours in July. Road transportation witnessed traction with a gradual increase in the availability of trucks and an increase in the supply of labourers, leading to a decline railway market share which had increased in April. The market share of the road stood at 80 per cent during August. E-way bill collection at 49 million in August is gradually returning to normalcy. It stood at 86 per cent of the pre-COVID levels and remains 3 per cent y-o-y lower.

Diesel consumption too witnessed an increase with a gradual pick-up in the business activities post lockdown. However, diesel consumption witnessed a m-o-m decline of 15 per cent and 12 per cent during July and August compared to the m-o-m decline of 11 per cent in July and August 2019. While average freight rates witnessed a negligible increase, the impact of higher diesel prices is likely to weigh on profitability. Diesel prices though declined by about 10 per cent m-o-m in August.

With GDP forecasts being revised further downwards, the recovery in corporate travel could be slower than Ind-Ra's initial expectations and could remain under pressure even in 1H FY22. Passenger traffic nearly remained nil in April and June due to the nationwide lockdown and travel restrictions. Few domestic carriers started operations in May and June. However, said Ind-Ra, the current passenger load factor at 59 to 76 per cent may not be truly representative of the actual recovery as a large number of aircraft are still grounded.

Freight traffic in July stood at around 65 per cent of normal air freight volumes, impacted by overall weakness in economic activity, lack of manpower, and significant erosion in overall available belly-load freight capacity with many passenger aircraft grounded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21

As many as 76,768 police personnel all over the country including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF, and NSG tested positive for COVID-19 while 401 succumbed to the killer virus, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Resea...

Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October

The Delhi airport will resume flight operations at the T2 terminal from October 1, said its operator DIAL on Monday. The airport has been operating flights from the T3 terminal only since March 23, when flight operations in India were curta...

Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard-hit West Bank

The coronavirus crisis has hit West Bank restaurants hard. But one part of the dining sector is bucking the trend food trucks. With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed entrepreneurial busin...

Film Producer Rajesh Bhatia Turns Writer-Director with 'The Insurance - Karma will Get You'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirProducer of Motichoor Chaknachoor Bole Chudiyan Turned Writer-Director with The Insurance - Karma will Get You. Producer Rajesh Bhatia is looking forward to his debut as a Writer-Director with his next am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020