Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone yields edge higher as economy hopes offset COVID concerns

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:05 IST
Euro zone yields edge higher as economy hopes offset COVID concerns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Euro zone bond yields inched higher on Monday as investors balanced optimism about signs of a strengthening economic recovery in China with a rising tally of COVID-19 cases that could lead to more lockdown measures. After rattling around six-week lows for much of last week, German bond yields began this week in a similar fashion. Analysts said that much of the dovish policy tone heard from European Central Bank policymakers was already priced in.

ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Sunday a recent strengthening in the euro's exchange rate was a worry and would warrant a reaction from the central bank if it dragged inflation further away from its goal. "With souring risk sentiment and recent ECB 'dovespeak', EUR rates have already a degree of easing imbedded in them," ING analysts said in a research note.

"A weak inflation number and further dovish soundbites at the ECB watchers' conference would only reinforce this sentiment, but the question is what is there left to price?" Strong economic data in China helped improve sentiment in stock markets and some of that optimism filtered over to bonds, where investors cut back on safer debt holdings.

The benchmark 10-year German bond yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to -0.512% while other core euro zone bond yields were also 1-2 bps higher on the day . Commerzbank analysts said the -0.50% mark had "turned from support to resistance".

Tuesday sees euro zone consumer confidence and industrial sentiment data for September, with traders keen to see whether the region's economic recovery has stalled or whether it is improving. Elsewhere Italian bond yields edged slightly lower, with the 10-year at 0.89%, not far from last week's low of 0.827%, which was an 11-month low.

Italian government bonds have been among the biggest beneficiaries from increasing investor confidence that a huge European Union recovery fund agreed in July and the ongoing ECB stimulus support will ease pressure on the region's most-indebted members. Other peripheral debt market yields were unchanged on Monday .

Another busy week for new bond issuance supply looms, with Germany, France, Spain and Italy all seeking to raise more funding.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. experts urge Nigeria to lift singer's blasphemy death sentence

U.N. rights experts asked Nigeria on Monday to release a 22-year-old singer who was condemned to death over an allegedly blasphemous song, saying the sentence broke international law. Yahaya Aminu Sharif was sentenced last month by a sharia...

Power engineers, employees to protest on Oct 5 against move to privatise Varanasi discom sector

The All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF on Monday said power engineers and employees will hold protest meetings on October 5, to lodge their protest against privatisation of the Varanasi discom sector. Power sector engineers and empl...

Man beats father to death in UP

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son in the Karimuddin area here, police said on Monday. Ramashish 46 had an argument with his son Rahul on Saturday, following which the latter thrashed him badly and he died. Later, Rahul buried t...

Forest Dept to put up barriers along elephant corridors in Bengal's Junglemahal belt

The West Bengal Forest Department plans to set up barriers along elephant corridors in the Junglemahal belt comprising forested areas of West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, an official said. All the three south Bengal districts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020