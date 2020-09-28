Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi comes out with guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC

Sebi said persons seeking registration under the investment adviser norms would provide the services only to those persons mentioned in the IFSC guidelines. "Further, IAs shall ensure to comply with the applicable guidelines issued by the relevant overseas regulator/ authority, while dealing with persons resident outside India and non-resident Indians seeking investment advisory services from them," Sebi noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:22 IST
Sebi comes out with guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a new framework for investment advisers operating in international financial services centre (IFSC). Under the framework, any entity, being a company or a limited liability partnership (LLP) or any other similar structure recognised under the laws of its parent jurisdiction, desirous of operating in IFSC as an investment adviser (IA), may form a company or LLP to provide investment advisory services, Sebi said in a circular.

It further said the formation of a separate company or LLP will not be applicable in case the applicant is already a company or LLP in IFSC. According to Sebi, an IA or parent entity will fulfil the networth requirement, separately and independently, for each activity undertaken by it.

An IA will ensure to conduct annual audit in respect of compliance with investment adviser regulations and these guidelines from a chartered accountant from a company secretary. Sebi said persons seeking registration under the investment adviser norms would provide the services only to those persons mentioned in the IFSC guidelines.

"Further, IAs shall ensure to comply with the applicable guidelines issued by the relevant overseas regulator/ authority, while dealing with persons resident outside India and non-resident Indians seeking investment advisory services from them," Sebi noted. Earlier in January, Sebi had put in place guidelines for entities for operating as investment advisers in IFSC, under which such advisers need to have a net worth of at least USD 1.5 million.

Now, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended its operating guidelines in this regard. The country's only IFSC is in GIFT-City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi rallies U.S. House Democrats on possible presidential election decision

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rallying Democrats to prepare for a once-in-a-century election scenario requiring Congress to decide the outcome of the presidential race, if neither Democrat Joe Biden nor President Don...

Belarus detains 500 at weekend anti-government protests

Authorities in Belarus have detained about 500 people during weekend protests against the countrys authoritarian president, who has claimed a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Belarus Interior Ministry said Monday t...

"You will be proud of us": Romanian villagers re-elect dead mayor by landslide

Romanian villagers have re-elected their mayor by a landslide even though he died two weeks ago from COVID-19 complications, saying he had done a good job and deserved his posthumous victory. A video shared on social media showed dozens of ...

Punjab CM says his govt will move SC over farm laws, warns against ISI threat to 'entire nation'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court against the new farm laws and warned that Pakistans ISI could exploit farmers anger in the entire nation. The CM said he did not want Punja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020