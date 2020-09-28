Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to release USD 49 billion in economic stimulus next year

France's government presented its 2021 budget on Monday, a plan that aims to rescue the country's beleaguered economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by injecting a 42 billion-euro (USD 49 billion) stimulus next year. Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government unveiled a 100 billion-euro (USD 117 billion) recovery plan aimed at creating jobs and saving struggling businesses.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:28 IST
France to release USD 49 billion in economic stimulus next year

France's government presented its 2021 budget on Monday, a plan that aims to rescue the country's beleaguered economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by injecting a 42 billion-euro (USD 49 billion) stimulus next year. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said “we are convinced that France can recover, and quickly recover,” following a Cabinet meeting.

France's economy is expected to shrunk 10 per cent this year, in its worst recession since World War II. Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government unveiled a 100 billion-euro (USD 117 billion) recovery plan aimed at creating jobs and saving struggling businesses. "By the end of 2021, we want to release 42 billion euros of these funds, so nearly half of it, in order to have quick economic results,” Le Maire said.

The government hopes the economy will grow 8 per cent next year, boosted by the recovery plan. The massive plan includes money to bring back the manufacturing of medical supplies to French factories, develop hydrogen energy, help museums and the cinema industry, train young people for 21st century jobs and hire more staff at unemployment offices.

Spending money to save jobs and businesses “is a good investment,” Le Maire argued. France's public debt is expected to surge from less than 100 per cent of gross domestic product last year to 117.5 per cent this year, according to the government's forecasts.

Le Maire vowed that “the debt will be repaid" through recovered growth, cuts in public spending and major reforms including changes to the country's pension system..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case accused Prasad not ill-treated during custody: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Monday denied ill-treating arrested drugs case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, in its custody. The drug law enforcement agency termed the allegations in t...

"Or gas them": Germany's far-right AfD fires official over migrant comment

Germanys hard right Alternative for Germany AfD party fired an official on Monday who had been caught on a hidden camera discussing gassing refugees. In footage, recorded secretly by ProSieben television in February, Christian Lueth, then a...

Democrats attack Trump on taxes ahead of first debate with Biden

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years.Citing ta...

Rugby-Exeter's Baxter calls for end to COVID-19 testing in Premiership

Professional rugby players should no longer be tested for COVID-19 as there is no evidence of mass outbreaks within healthy Premiership squads, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said. Premiership squads have been tested every week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020