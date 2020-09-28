Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat

Global equity markets surged and the dollar fell from two-month highs on Monday as investors moved into beaten-down sectors such as banks and travel on the heels of last week's sharp sell-off.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat

Global equity markets surged and the dollar fell from two-month highs on Monday as investors moved into beaten-down sectors such as banks and travel on the heels of last week's sharp sell-off. Asian shares gained, with Chinese shares boosted by data over the weekend showing China's industrial firms grew for the fourth consecutive month in August.

"We're seeing a bit of a relief rally," said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital. "Things got oversold perhaps a little bit in the short term." "We saw quite a lot of exuberance in July and August, with prices particularly of tech stocks rising and that then has come off a little bit recently," he said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.59% following broad gains in Asia and Europe. The STOXX 600's banking stock index was up 5.6%, after hitting a fresh all-time low on Friday.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.75 points, or 1.96%, to 27,706.71, the S&P 500 gained 52.67 points, or 1.60%, to 3,351.13, and the Nasdaq Composite added 135.49 points, or 1.24%, to 11,049.05. Hotels, banks and airline stocks all gained more than the broad market, with Delta Air Lines Inc up nearly 6% and Bank of America Corp up nearly 3.5%.

The dollar index fell 0.241%, with the euro up 0.21% to $1.1655. Investors remain cautious in light of rising new COVID-19 infections in Europe, which pose the risk of further restrictions on activity.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.661%, from 0.659% late on Friday. "You're seeing a nice bounce for stocks, but it's more of an oversold bounce, and the bond market is still apprehensive about totally buying in on this equity move," given the uncertainty over additional U.S. fiscal stimulus and the Nov. 3 presidential election, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

U.S. crude rose 0.87% to $40.60 per barrel and Brent was at $42.26, up 0.81% on the day.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Fourth U.S. judge issues order blocking Postal Service cuts

A fourth judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. Postal Service from making service reductions ahead of the November presidential election that critics have said could prevent timely ballot deliveries. U.S. District...

Serena Williams reaches 2nd round at French Open

Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 2 6-0. The sixth-seeded Williams served for the match at 40-0 but Ahn saved three match points. An ace gave her a fourth opportunity to win but she h...

Several hundred arrests amid protest calls in Egypt - rights group

Egyptian authorities have detained at least 382 people since Sept. 20 amid reports of small, scattered demonstrations against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a rights group said on Monday. The interior ministry could not be reached for comm...

Nigeria's senate confirms it received oil reform bill - senate president

Nigerias Senate president on Monday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a long-awaited oil reform bill to the chamber for approval.Senator Ahmad Lawan said the communication from Buhari would be formally read in the Senate an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020