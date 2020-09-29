Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on Brickwork Ratings

Sometime around the end of January 2019, there was a fall in price of shares of ZEEL and the various mutual funds agreed to reschedule the payment obligation of debt securities to a later date to avoid invoking pledge of shares. Clearly, there was a breach of the specified security cover of the NCDs and a consequent non-servicing of debt as per the existing repayment terms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:24 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on Brickwork Ratings

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Brickwork Ratings India, for lapses while assigning credit ratings to non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Essel Group companies. Brickwork Ratings also failed to review the rating of NCDs of Great Eastern Energy Corporation after another credit rating agency downgraded the NCDs in April 2017 due to "delays in debt servicing of bank facilities on account of tightening of liquidity", it said.

Also, the regulator has made delay in recognising default of NCDs of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. According to Sebi, Brickwork Ratings in spite of various negative signals did not act timely to seek information and waited for receipt of information leading to delay in recognising default.

It further said the rating agency failed to exercise proper due diligence and considerably delayed the disclosures about non-cooperation of the issuer and also cautioning investors and stakeholders of the issuer about its credit paying ability to meet out its NCDs' repayment obligation. With regard to Essel Group companies, it was observed that the agency had rated NCDs of Essel Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd (ECRPL) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

As per the terms of the NCDs of ECRPL, it had a credit enhancement feature by way of pledge of equity shares of ZEE listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Sometime around the end of January 2019, there was a fall in price of shares of ZEEL and the various mutual funds agreed to reschedule the payment obligation of debt securities to a later date to avoid invoking pledge of shares.

Clearly, there was a breach of the specified security cover of the NCDs and a consequent non-servicing of debt as per the existing repayment terms. However, by entering into the standstill agreement with lenders, the borrowers managed to avoid bringing in any funds/ securities to restore security cover and avoided any possible default. The lenders rescheduled the payment of NCDs to September 30, 2019, so as to avoid any default on the NCDs.

According to Sebi, a breach of covenant dealing with security cover would normally result in multi-notch downgrade or default. However, the rating agency allegedly did not examine all these factors and only downgraded the ratings by only one notch.

"The noticee (Brickwork Ratings) was fully aware or should have made itself aware of the situation that the terms such as the security cover of the NCDs have been breached..." Sebi said. It added that while the lenders could have entered into a standstill agreement in their commercial interests or interests of investors, it was the noticee's duty to clearly make it public that there was a default.

A company restructures debt obligations and if the restructuring indicates that the same was done to avoid default, this reflects poor credit quality and the revised rating should indicate the actual picture, it added. Through such activities, Brickwork Ratings has violated the provisions of credit rating agency (CRA) regulations.

Accordingly, the regulator has imposed a "penalty of Rs 1 crore on the Noticee viz. Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Limited"..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to launch mass awareness campaign against COVID-19 in 11 districts on Oct 2

A mass awareness movement will be launched in Rajasthan on October 2 to encourage people to adopt practices like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to combat COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The campaign will be run in 11 dis...

UK university students will be able to go home for Christmas - minister

British university students will be able to return home for Christmas, although face-to-face teaching may have to end a few weeks before they leave to allow for self-isolation, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Tuesday.We are goi...

Karnataka CM's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya, MLA, tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Honnalli constituency said he underwent a test as some changes were observed in his hea...

12 Indonesians booked after Tablighi event discharged from case

A court here on Tuesday discharged 12 Indonesian nationals, accused of not disclosing that they had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March, from the criminal case they were facing. The event at Nizamuddin in the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020