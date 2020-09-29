Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic leads to worries about job loss, anxiety on lack of social interactions: Surveys

A 2,500-respondents survey by SBI Life said job or income loss is among the top three financial worries, and a bulk of 78 per cent respondents feel that stress or anxiety affects mental and physical immunity, as per an official statement. A survey of 1,089 people by Bharti Axa General Insurance said anxiety over not being able to meet family or friends (44 per cent), concern over returning to work place (38 per cent) and lack of focus on work (36 per cent) are the top three situations being faced since the beginning of the lockdowns, as per an official statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:14 IST
COVID-19 pandemic leads to worries about job loss, anxiety on lack of social interactions: Surveys

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in worries about job or income loss, and anxiety because of lack of social interactions, two separate surveys, commissioned by insurers, said on Tuesday. A 2,500-respondents survey by SBI Life said job or income loss is among the top three financial worries, and a bulk of 78 per cent respondents feel that stress or anxiety affects mental and physical immunity, as per an official statement.

A survey of 1,089 people by Bharti Axa General Insurance said anxiety over not being able to meet family or friends (44 per cent), concern over returning to work place (38 per cent) and lack of focus on work (36 per cent) are the top three situations being faced since the beginning of the lockdowns, as per an official statement. The insurers released their surveys on occasion of the World Heart Day, observed on September 29.

"We are living in unprecedented times. The need to be conscious and wary of our physical health and well-being has never been more crucial than it is now. "Evident through this study, stress can be an invisible but major contributor to heart disorders as it is a leading cause of cardiovascular ailments," Bharti Axa Managing Director and Chief Executive Sanjeev Srinivasan said.

SBI Life President Ravi Krishnamurthy said, "While personal and family safety is the biggest concern in the current situation, the pandemic has re-emphasized the importance of immunity for each one of us." While consumers' current state of financial preparedness towards any health emergency is inadequate, there is awareness on the need to build a 'financial immunity' to safeguard one's future, he added. The survey by Bharti Axa said preparing healthy meals is the top priority from a well being perspective, with 53 per cent respondents voting for it, followed by exercising (51 per cent) and walking (40 per cent).

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count sta...

Cancelling Germany flights till Oct 20 due to India's rejection of flight schedule: Lufthansa

Lufthansa said Tuesday that it will have to cancel all planned flights between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an unexpected rejection of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities. The German carrier said it...

India, Bangladesh review expanding connectivity in road, rail, inland waterways

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides. They expressed their commitment to take forward cooperation in th...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020