NHAI agrees with industry suggestions to improve national highways

The CEAI had submitted suggestions pertaining to areas that include Omnibus Bank guarantee, performance parameters of consultants, approval of DPR, value engineering, technical capacity provisions, evaluation of bids etc, the NHAI said in a statement. "After having detailed deliberation with the industry body, NHAI agreed with most of the suggestions made by them," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:14 IST
NHAI agrees with industry suggestions to improve national highways
The NHAI on Tuesday said it has agreed with most of the suggestions made by industry body Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) to improve national highways. The CEAI had submitted suggestions pertaining to areas that include Omnibus Bank guarantee, performance parameters of consultants, approval of DPR, value engineering, technical capacity provisions, evaluation of bids etc, the NHAI said in a statement.

"After having detailed deliberation with the industry body, NHAI agreed with most of the suggestions made by them," it said. Suggestions which were outside the purview of NHAI have been sent to the related authorities for consideration. The NHAI assured the body that all good suggestions facilitating smooth working with the consultants shall be positively considered in the future as well. Some of the key suggestions accepted by the NHAI are regarding Omnibus Bank Guarantee system and guidelines have been issued on the matter, it said.

Suggestions regarding use of innovative technology / material have been accepted. The NHAI has asked the Consultants to propose new technologies while preparing DPRs and wasteful expenditure items should be avoided. The authority also assured that the approval process of various stages of DPR shall be expedited. National Highways Authority of India has reiterated its commitment to ensuring timely payments to the Consultants.

"Under technical capacity provisions, cap on the number of projects awarded to a consultant will be linked to the consultant's performance and its rating on the vendor performance evaluation system," it said. The NHAI is committed to improving ease of doing business and facilitate better working relationship with all its stakeholders.

