Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSTS' VIEW 2--Investors react to first Trump-Biden election debate

So I expect risk-off trade on worries about a long contested period." AYAKO SERA, MARKET STRATEGIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST BANK, TOKYO "Right now it looks like an even split between Trump and Biden, so it is difficult for the markets to move.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:40 IST
ANALYSTS' VIEW 2--Investors react to first Trump-Biden election debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred on stage for the first time on Tuesday in a pivotal debate ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots, the debates kick off as investors worry about prolonged uncertainty after Trump's refusal to commit to accepting the election outcome. S&P 500 index futures lifted 0.6% during the debate before erasing gains as the heated and chaotic debate ended.

Here are analysts' reactions: QUINCY CROSBY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, NEWARK "If the attempt was to change the minds of anyone undecided I don't think this debate, such as it's called, did the job. It was out of control.

"Trump's space probably enjoyed it tremendously and Biden's space probably were hoping he could get more time to focus on his platform. "I would have a feeling that it comes out most likely a wash (for the markets.) Although I did find it interesting that the two betting sites that I follow, I'm not saying that they galloped higher for Biden, it took a while, but you did see a little bit of an uptick."

VASU MENON, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT OCBC BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, SINGAPORE: “I think the market outcome from the debate is fairly neutral because it didn’t favour either candidate in any big way. "Wall Street futures only showed a modest uptick and Asian markets showed a mixed performance after the debate probably because the debate did not move the dial in any big way on electorate sentiment."

MASAHIKO LOO, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN, TOKYO "The markets hadn't had high hopes. The biggest takeaway was that Biden did not turn out to be "Sleepy Joe", and dispelled concerns that he could not cope with debate and would reduce the chance of his winning. So I think the markets pricing of the outcome has not changed much.

"Biden has a lead over Trump but it is not clear if he can get enough electoral colleges, just like in 2016. "It is becoming more likely that we won't have a clear-cut winner on the night of the election and could have a few weeks of contested period. Some forward-looking markets, such as VIX, are pricing that in but some other markets such as stocks do not seem to have fully factored that in yet. So I expect risk-off trade on worries about a long contested period."

AYAKO SERA, MARKET STRATEGIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST BANK, TOKYO "Right now it looks like an even split between Trump and Biden, so it is difficult for the markets to move. What people are most concerned about is the fairness of the election and how it will be carried out. "There is still a lot of uncertainty, so it is difficult to see a clear trend for the dollar/yen. Under normal circumstances, the positive economic data from China we've seen would support risk-off trades, but this time is different."

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan HC dismisses state govt's plea to extend time limit for holding polls for 6 civic bodies

The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed the state governments application to extend the time limit for holding elections for six newly created municipal corporations in the stateA division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice ...

Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on Wednesday at the time of delivery of the verdict in the matter. Their advocate...

As virus curbs Nepal's festivals, devotees fear gods' anger

The revered living goddess is not leaving her temple this year. The old palace courtyard packed with hundreds of thousands of people each year during the Indrajatra festival is deserted, the temples are locked and all public celebrations ar...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as energy, financials slide ahead of first presidential debate

U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Tuesday, with financials and energy stocks leading declines after substantial gains a day earlier as attention turned to the first presidential debate.All of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were lower, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020