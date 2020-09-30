Left Menu
Development News Edition

BGBS helped in improving GDP, generate employment: WB finance minister to governor

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra refuted allegations of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) being a damp squib and informed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that the annual summit has helped in improving the GDP and also in enhancing investors perception about the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:46 IST
BGBS helped in improving GDP, generate employment: WB finance minister to governor

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra refuted allegations of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) being a damp squib and informed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that the annual summit has helped in improving the GDP and also in enhancing investors perception about the state. Expressing concern about alleged fiscal irregularities and patronage in organising the business summit, the governor had sought to know from the state government details of the amount spent in holding the event.

Last month, Dhankhar had also sought to know about the achievements made in the BGBS -- actual investments made and jobs created. In a letter giving a detailed reply to the governor's queries, Mitra said, "You are aware that when we took office in 2011, our government inherited a massive debt burden. The economy was in doldrums, and an unprecedented capital flight had taken place from our state." "Within a few years, we were able to put the economy back on the track, the Debt-GDP ratio was brought down steadily, and green shoots of new investments in Small, Medium and Large Industries had begun, thereby bringing in government revenue buoyancy and employment, as well," the finance minister said in his letter to Dhankhar dated September 24.

It was released to media on Wednesday. Mitra stated that it was in this backdrop that the state government decided to introduce, Bengal Global Business Summit, which would help in bringing in optimistic reality to the fore and also help in improving investors' perception about the state.

"It would also bring out the proactive nature of the government to attract investments and thereby, generate employment," he said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at NITI Aayog, where he expressed happiness over states organizing investors summit, Mitra said BGBS has received accolades both nationally and globally for its "unique innovative approach" in attracting investments from various parts of the country and the globe.

Listing out cumulative Investments Proposals received in BGBS, 2015, through BGBS, 2019, to the tune of Rs 12,32,603 crores, the minister said, "Around 50.27 per cent investment proposals between BGBS 2015 and BGBS, 2018, went into implantation mode." "For BGBS 2019, already Rs 71,646 crore is under implementation. The employment generated through these investments is to the tune of 28 lakh already," Mitra said. The results of the developmental policies of the state government along with the impact of the BGBS has led to the growth of the state's GDP from Rs 4.6 lakh crore in 2010-11 to Rs 12.5 lakh crore in 2019-20, he said.

"Similarly, tax collection has grown from Rs 21,228 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 65,806 crores in 2019-20. The Debt-GDP ratio has been brought down from 40.65 per cent in 2011 to 33.3 per cent in 2019-20," Mitra said. Mitra's letter comes in the backdrop of Dhankhar expressing his doubt about investment generated on the ground as less than the spending incurred in holding the event, which the Mamata Banerjee government has been organizing since 2015 to attract investments to the state.

Opposition parties such as the BJP and the CPI(M) earlier separately expressed scepticism over holding the summit, claiming it did not yield any worthwhile investment from names that matter in the industry, which was strongly refuted by Finance Minister Amit Mitra. The opposition had also demanded publication of a white paper on the actual investment that came from the summit.

The next edition of BGBS is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 17, the finance minister had announced before the coronavirus pandemic set in..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan HC dismisses state govt's plea to extend time limit for holding polls for 6 civic bodies

The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed the state governments application to extend the time limit for holding elections for six newly created municipal corporations in the stateA division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice ...

Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on Wednesday at the time of delivery of the verdict in the matter. Their advocate...

As virus curbs Nepal's festivals, devotees fear gods' anger

The revered living goddess is not leaving her temple this year. The old palace courtyard packed with hundreds of thousands of people each year during the Indrajatra festival is deserted, the temples are locked and all public celebrations ar...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as energy, financials slide ahead of first presidential debate

U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Tuesday, with financials and energy stocks leading declines after substantial gains a day earlier as attention turned to the first presidential debate.All of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were lower, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020