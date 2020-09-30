The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts set to Expand its Portfolio With a Landmark Debut in Rajasthan's Capital City

- The Leela Palace Jaipur will bring The Leela Palace Programming and the Signature Palace Service to the Pink City MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owned by a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund, today announced the signing of a management agreement with Tulsi Palace Resorts Group to expand its portfolio to Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur. Over the next few months, the existing hotel in Jaipur, will undergo enhancements both in the product as well as its service offerings and will be branded upon completion of the renovation by early 2021. A reflection of modern palatial grandeur, inspired by the Rajputana heritage, the property will introduce The Leela Palace Programming and signature Palace Service delivered with authenticity and the warmth and graciousness of Indian hospitality to the Pink City. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said: "We are excited to introduce the famed Leela Palace experience as the epitome of true Indian luxury to the vibrant city of Jaipur. This hotel will be a significant addition to The Leela brand portfolio and will join our coveted Palace properties, The Leela Place New Delhi and The Leela Place Udaipur to complete the leisure circuit of one of the most sought-after tourist itineraries in the world. The branding is in lockstep with the growing demand from the discerning global traveller to experience meaningful and transformative journeys that are an authentic expression of a city's heritage, history, culture and traditions." "I am delighted to partner with The Leela Places, Hotels and Resorts to bring The Leela brand to Jaipur," said Vikram Sukhani, owner Tulsi Palace Resort Group. "I am confident that with the investments we have made to elevate the property experience, this hotel will offer a culturally immersive and differentiated luxury experience and become the preferred choice for those looking to explore Jaipur." Located amidst tranquil environs near the Amber fort on Delhi-Jaipur highway, the hotel is set on over 8 acres of landscaped gardens, against the majestic backdrop of the Aravalli range. Within easy driving distance from Delhi, it offers the perfect vantage to explore the city in all its glory, with the city's historical places of interest, buzzing bazaars brimming with textiles, art and handicrafts and the famous silver and gemstone markets only a short distance away.

200 lavishly appointed rooms suites and villas, including 88 uber luxe private villas, will offer luxuriant indulgence. While the culinary repertoire at the hotel will evoke the art of fine taste making and seduce the senses with everything from the royal kitchens to traditional Indian to contemporary fine dining. The Leela Palace Jaipur boasts of over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space including a stunning pillarless Grand Ballroom, and verdant lawns providing a superlative venue for iconic celebrations, memorable weddings and bespoke events. Leisure facilities will include a pool, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a holistic wellness-oriented Spa. Promising unparalleled luxury, The Leela Palace Jaipur is a testament to the company's strategy to grow in gateway cities and key leisure and resort destinations across the country.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund. The Leela, owns and operates eight award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was recently voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include business hotels in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Geneva, Switzerland. For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

