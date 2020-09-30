Left Menu
Taneira by Titan Continues to Expand its Footprint in India; Launches its First Store in Chennai

We are delighted to bring our new festive saree collection, TASVI that enlivens the spirit of auspiciousness and festivity with exquisitely crafted Korvai bordered Kanjeevarams and an exclusive range of soft silks woven in the Southern regions of India that caters to the tasteful consumers of Tamil Nadu.” Taneira is currently the fastest growing brand from Titan Company Ltd. Taneira’s celebration of traditional Indian crafts in an upscale earthy setting that comes alive not only in the vibrancy of their product range, but also in the uniqueness of the store.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) In its aim to expand reach in India, Taneira the youngest brand from the House of Titan, today launched its first store in Chennai at Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah, Chennai. This is Taneira's sixth store in southern India and the thirteenth store of the brand, nationwide. The brand strives at providing hand-woven, hand-crafted and pure ethnic wear with an enriching shopping experience to its customers. Spread across 1400 sq. ft., the store is located at Club House Road, Express Estate and houses a vast variety of 2500 products that include Sarees, Unstitched Kurta with Dupattas, Blouse, Stole, Dupatta, Stitched Kurtas etc. The new store offers an extensive range of 1500 sarees that are a fit for all occasions. Celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship of India, the impressive collection ranges from Kanjeevaram, South Silk, Ikkat, Benarasi, Cotton, Silk Cotton, Tussar, Chanderi, Maheshwari etc. As a special inaugural launch offer we are offering upto 20% off on selected products till 4th October.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Ms. Rajeshwari Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer, Taneira said, “Taneira is committed towards the textiles and karigars of the country which has led to its growth. Having established its presence with 13 stores, we are proud to be pioneers with superior craftsmanship and fine quality products. We are certain that the new store will provide an unrivaled experience to our customers. We are delighted to bring our new festive saree collection, TASVI that enlivens the spirit of auspiciousness and festivity with exquisitely crafted Korvai bordered Kanjeevarams and an exclusive range of soft silks woven in the Southern regions of India that caters to the tasteful consumers of Tamil Nadu.” Taneira is currently the fastest growing brand from Titan Company Ltd. Taneira’s celebration of traditional Indian crafts in an upscale earthy setting that comes alive not only in the vibrancy of their product range, but also in the uniqueness of the store. A visual treat for the eye, this store reflects the magic of Indian textiles, motifs, landscape and culture. About Taneira Derived from the word ‘tan’ meaning body and ‘Eira’, the Sanskrit name for Goddess Saraswati (Patron God of art, music, craft and knowledge) and meaning ‘Earth’ in Greek, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian woman with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibers: the best of India under one roof.

Taneira – the youngest brand form Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees & lehengas made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship. We carefully curate products for exclusive designs to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for – festivals, weddings and special occasions. The brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customization and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble. Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 13 stores strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

