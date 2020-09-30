Unlicensed pistol seized from man at HP's Manali

Three days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Himachal Pradesh, an unlicensed pistol has been seized from a man at Manali in Kullu district on Wednesday, police said. The prime minister is slated to visit Manali in Kullu district and Lahaul Valley in Lahaul-Spiti district to inaugurate the the strategic Atal Tunnel Rohtang on October 3.

However, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said till now, nothing suspicious has been revealed linked to the prime minister's visit. The pistol without valid license has been seized from Baljeet Singh (37), a native of Haryana's Jind district, he said. During patrolling, a vehicle was noticed having pilot written on it. While frisking the driver and three passengers, the pistol was seized, the officer said, adding an FIR under sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act has been registered at Manali police station.