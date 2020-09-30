Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling falls after Brexit bill opposed by EU passes UK parliament

Sterling fell on Wednesday after Britain's lower house of parliament approved legislation on Tuesday that gives ministers the power to break its divorce agreement with the European Union. The UK Internal Market Bill, which ministers acknowledge breaks international law, was approved by 340 votes to 256 in the House of Commons and now passes to the House of Lords for debate.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:01 IST
Sterling falls after Brexit bill opposed by EU passes UK parliament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sterling fell on Wednesday after Britain's lower house of parliament approved legislation on Tuesday that gives ministers the power to break its divorce agreement with the European Union.

The UK Internal Market Bill, which ministers acknowledge breaks international law, was approved by 340 votes to 256 in the House of Commons and now passes to the House of Lords for debate. Sterling's decline was small; the bill's passage was expected and market participants have increased their expectations of a Brexit deal.

"A deal conquers all in regards to the Brexit negotiations," said Neil Jones, head of European hedge fund sales at Mizuho. "The Internal Market Bill passing through the House of Commons was business as expected. So far, it has gone according to market expectations. What has put the bill on the side temporarily is the expectations of a deal between the EU and the UK."

When the Internal Market Bill was initially proposed it coincided with high chances of a no-deal Brexit. Now that those fears have diminished, so did the worries around the harmful effects of the bill on the Withdrawal Agreement. The government says clauses in the bill which override the Withdrawal Agreement will only be used if talks on a border solution with the EU fail. If a deal can be reached on the Irish border, the powers may not be needed.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases also drew attention away from the bill. "When you factor the impact on market, sometimes what was previously a major factor falls to second stage," said Jones.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a news conference on COVID-19 on Wednesday as he grapples with a second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Britain, which has the worst official death toll in Europe, reported 7,143 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest single figure to date, and 71 deaths, the worst daily toll since July.

Brexit negotiations continue this week in what is so far the last leg of talks before an EU summit next month. Meanwhile, Norway and Britain have reached a bilateral agreement on fisheries, the Norwegian government said on Wednesday, before Britain leaves the EU at the end of the year.

The British pound was last trading down 0.3% versus the U.S. dollar at $1.2817, after reaching earlier its lowest since Monday. Versus the euro, sterling fell 0.2% at 91.55 pence.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its services on Amazon, it said on Wednesday.Morrisons said it was recruiting the additional workers to process customer orders from over 50 st...

JSPL receives rail supplier status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Limited JSPL on Wednesday said it has received rail supplier status from the Indian Railways. JSPL becomes Indias first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for its upc...

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Chandipur ITR in Odisha

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of more than 400 km from a base in Odisha, defence sources said. The launch of the state-of-the-art missile from the Integrated Test Range ITR ...

Goa CM hails Babri case verdict, says 'truth always wins'

Truth Always Wins, said GoaChief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday after a special CBIcourt in Lucknow acquitted all accused in the Babri mosquedemolition caseDelivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-oldcase, CBI judge S K Yadav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020